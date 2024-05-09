Zak Hardaker is the latest big name to be targeted by Hull FC as part of their impending overhaul of their squad under Richie Myler, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Hardaker’s contract expires at Leigh Leopards at the end of the current campaign, and it remains unclear whether or not the centre will be offered new terms at the Leigh Sports Village.

It, in effect, means the former Man of Steel and England international is on the open market – and Hull are believed to be in the process of tabling a multi-year deal to try and lure Hardaker to the MKM Stadium.

The 32-year-old is currently in his second year with Leigh, having joined at the beginning of last season following their promotion to Super League in 2022.

He played a crucial role in their Challenge Cup success at Wembley last summer, as well as helping them secure a top six finish in their first season back among the elite.

But he now has suitors from elsewhere in regards to a potential move for 2025, with Hull one of the clubs who are keen to secure Hardaker’s services.

MORE HULL: Everything Richie Myler said on Hull FC coach including Adrian Lam, Simon Grix chances

The Black and Whites are set to radically overhaul their squad this winter, a process which has already begun with the signings of Yusuf Aydin from Hull KR and John Asiata from Leigh. Tom Briscoe recently joined Hull too in a swap deal which saw Darnell McIntosh head in the opposite direction to the Leopards.

Asiata has joined on a significant three-year deal and it appears he may not be the only off-contract Leigh player who could join the club for next season and beyond.

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler admitted earlier this week that the club were in open conversation with ‘six or seven players’ about moves to the club for 2025. They also have a high number of players off-contract including long-serving centre Carlos Tuimavave and club captain Danny Houghton.

And Hardaker is a player firmly on Hull’s radar as Myler begins his long-term plan to rebuild the Black and Whites’ fortunes.

READ NEXT: NextGen: Meet the razor-sharp goal-kicking jewel in Hull KR’s academy crown