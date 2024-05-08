Richie Myler’s first Hull FC press call was certainly an eventful one – with a number of topics high on the agenda.

However, arguably nothing was as pertinent and important as the situation surrounding their hunt for a successor to Tony Smith. With Paul Rowley rejecting an offer from the Black and Whites to become their new head coach, Hull have returned to the market.

Myler was asked a number of questions about what could happen next: here’s what he said.

Is Simon Grix in contention?

According to Myler, he categorically is.

“Grixy is in the pole position for it in terms of he’s doing the job day to day,” Myler said. “The boys are responding and performances have got better from several 50-0 defeats and starting in the last few weeks, you can see they’ve responded to him.”

However, Myler insisted that they will continue to assess their options and take their time on a decision before settling on Smith’s successor – but he did reiterate that Grix, who enjoyed success with hometown club Halifax before moving to Hull as an assistant coach at the start of this year, is firmly in the mix.

“Ultimately, the question will be: is anyone going to add to what we’ve got and give us that bit extra to what we need. If that person is out there, we might go down that route.

“At this current moment in time, there’s not. He’s definitely a candidate.. and he will be a future head coach. He’s done a great job at Halifax and he has that aspiration to be a head coach (again). Whether that’s at Hull or not, time will tell. There’s no rash decision coming from my end.”

Adrian Lam speculation

Reports have suggested that Hull have made an approach to Lam, who is out of contract at Leigh Leopards at the end of this season.

Lam himself has admitted that talks have taken place, but has stopped short of confirming whether or not he will make the move to Hull. Myler insisted Leigh have not made Lam a formal offer, with Paul Rowley the only man Hull have tabled a bid for.

He said: “I’ve had a brief conversation with Adrian. Like I’ve had with most conversations with coaches, we haven’t formally got to anything. I think that’s my honest answer to you.

“The only formal contract I put out there was to Paul Rowley.”

On the coach having Super League experience

Myler didn’t insist Hull’s priority was necessarily to appoint a British coach, but he did admit that his preference was for someone who had prior knowledge and experience of Super League.

“This competition is different to the NRL,” he said.

“That’s not to say an NRL coach doesn’t understand this competition. I’ve been vocal and said it’s going to be someone who understands the competition and the dynamic of it, because technically it is a different game. That’s not to say an Australian coach can’t do the job here, it just has to be the right fit for us.”

Appointment for 2024 or 2025?

With Grix impressing Myler, that led to the possibility of Hull appointing someone for the start of next season and letting Grix continue in charge for the remainder of 2024.

But Myler said he wouldn’t rule anything in or out in terms of when the Black and Whites would want their next permanent head coach in position for.

He said: “Both options are viable at the moment. We’re going through a process, it’s not going to be a quick process, it’s going to be about who’s going to be the right fit and add to our environment.”

He did admit though, that he would prefer to appoint a head coach before doing the bulk of Hull’s recruitment for 2025.

He said: “Ideally we’d like to get it sorted – that’s why I was adamant to get Paul Rowley and get a head coach as a starting point, so that process of recruitment could be done collectively hand in hand with a head coach.”

