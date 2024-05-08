Jack Brown and Yusuf Aydin became the latest pair in a growing list of individuals to have made the switch directly between Hull FC and Hull KR in the Super League era earlier this week.

Their swap deal was completed on Tuesday and while there are a plethora of players who have made at least one appearance for both clubs at some stage in their careers, there’s a much more exclusive list of players in the modern era who’ve actively transferred between the clubs without playing for other sides in between..

Jack Brown

Starting with the most recent example – with boyhood Rovers fan Brown swapping FC for KR as part of a deal which..

Yusuf Aydin

..took Aydin the other way in May 2024. The former Wakefield Trinity prop moved from the Robins to the Black and Whites after initially joining on a successful short-term loan deal.

Jez Litten

With Hull KR fighting for Super League survival midway through 2019, they headed across the river to pick up two players from their local rivals: and it’s safe to say both deals have worked out pretty well.

Hooker Litten joined on an initial short-term loan deal, before signing a long-term contract with the Robins. Since being there, he’s gone on to become a full international and one of the standout hookers in Super League.

Dean Hadley

Hadley followed Litten in signing an initial short-term loan in 2019, which was also quickly followed up with a permanent transfer. The former Wakefield Trinity man has enjoyed some of his career-best form while at the Robins, and is still a massive part of Willie Peters’ plans in the current day.

Mickey Paea

Heading a little further back in the archives now – starting with just over a decade ago, when Hull KR brought Mickey Paea to Super League in 2012 from NRL side Canterbury.

Paea had two seasons with the Robins before, at the end of 2013, switching clubs to the other side of the river, where he spent two more seasons with Hull FC. He returned home at the end of 2015.

James Webster

One of the most familiar faces and names in Super League, Webster had, it’s safe to say, contrasting spells with the two Hull clubs.

At Rovers he became a modern-day icon, being part of the squad that helped them secure promotion to Super League in 2006. But he was released to help facilitate their signing of Michael Dobson and after recovering from a shoulder injury, he signed for the Black and Whites.

However, Webster played just once for Hull: and it came against the Robins in a derby day defeat in September 2008.

READ NEXT: AJ Towse and 5 other Championship stars ready to make Super League step up for first time

Chris Chester

Chester had a spell as both a player and a coach at Hull KR during his career – but he began his rugby league journey in Hull on the western side of the river with FC.

He joined Hull FC in 2002 after earlier spells with Halifax and Wigan, spending six seasons with the Black and Whites before switching sides in 2007 after Rovers were promoted to Super League.

Craig Hall

Craig Hall scores a try for Hull KR against Hull FC at Magic Weekend in 2012

Another who began his career in the academy setup at the MKM Stadium, Hall made his Super League debut for FC in 2007, remaining at the club until 2010. He then crossed the city to sign for Rovers, one of two spells he enjoyed at Craven Park.

Scott Wheeldon

Born in Hull and a product of the academy setup at FC, Wheeldon is one of the 17 players who have featured in a Grand Final for Hull, having played in their 2006 defeat to St Helens.

He then transferred to Rovers in 2009 and spent four seasons with the Robins, before heading to London Broncos. He later had spells with the likes of Featherstone Rovers and Sheffield Eagles, too.

Liam Watts

Still performing in Super League to this day with Castleford Tigers, Watts transferred to Hull KR in 2008, making his debut for the Robins later that year. He went on to become a regular fixture in the Rovers side before, in June 2012, stunning them by announcing he had requested to be released from his contract to cross the river.

It was a shrewd move on Watts’ behalf, as he went on to become part of the historic Hull sides who won back-to-back Challenge Cup finals in 2016 and 2017. He then returned to where his career began, Castleford, in 2018: where he has remained ever since.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 9 Super League try of the season contenders so far including Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors

Paul Cooke

Paul Cooke (right) celebrates a try for Hull KR against Hull FC in 2009

Has there been a bigger and more notorious cross-city transfer in rugby league history?

It all began on the night of April 19, 2007, when local media reported Cooke was set to walk out on his Hull FC deal mid-contract to sign for his boyhood club, Rovers. He even turned out for Hull later that night: but that was the last time he featured for the Black and Whites.

Four days later, Cooke was unveiled as a Rovers player in a move that caused huge controversy. The RFL initially blocked his registration, and an investigation led to Cooke receiving a ban after it was adjudged he’d approached the Robins while under contract at Hull. He remained at Rovers until 2010, finishing his career with spells at Wakefield, Doncaster and Featherstone.

No transfer has ever caused as much debate and discussion in the city of Hull.

Stanley Gene

Super League cult hero Gene is a part of this list – though he would argue he wasn’t ever supposed to be.

Gene spent five years at Rovers between 1996 and 2000, and became one of their firm favourites around the turn of the century. He then made the switch to Gateshead – but that was at the time they were to be merged with Hull FC, meaning he became a Black and Whites player by default. However, he was granted a release midway through 2001, when he signed with Huddersfield.

Ben Galea

Australian forward Galea joined Rovers in 2008 and went on to make well over 100 appearances for the club. He was released at the culmination of the 2012 season and looked set to retire – before reversing that decision to sign with Peter Gentle at Hull FC. He spent one year with the Black and Whites.

WORLD CUP NEWS: Favourites to host 2026 Rugby League World Cup emerge with decision imminent

Shaun Briscoe

Briscoe is one of a select group of players to make over 100 appearances for both Hull clubs. He joined the Black and Whites in 2003 and became a part of their success during the mid-2000s, featuring in their one and only Super League Grand Final appearance.

He joined Rovers in 2008 and again impressed, earning England selection during his time at the Robins and becoming a firm favourite in red and white. He left in 2012 to join Widnes Vikings.

Josh Hodgson

Now regarded one of the finest British players to head to the NRL in recent times, Hodgson’s early days were spent on both sides of the divide in Hull.

The hooker started his career in Hull’s academy setup, and he spent one season with the first team in 2009, before crossing the river in search of more first-team opportunities. He certainly got those at Rovers, making almost 140 appearances in five seasons before being snapped up by Canberra Raiders.

Albert Kelly

Albert Kelly in action for Hull KR in 2016

And finally, who could forget maverick half-back Kelly. He has the distinction of featuring in major finals for both clubs, having played in Rovers’ 50-0 Challenge Cup final loss to Leeds Rhinos in 2015.

His move across the river to Hull caused huge debate in 2017, but Kelly enjoyed a much happier experience at Wembley with the Black and Whites, playing in their cup final triumph over Wigan Warriors.

NOW READ: Jack Brown, Yusuf Aydin and 13 famous Super League swap deals from over the years