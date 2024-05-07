The Super League season may only be three months old, but there have already been some incredible tries scored across the whole competition.

Whether it’s team efforts, stunning solo finishes in the corner or incredible individual tries, some of Super League’s very best players have scored some great tries already. So we thought we’d rank them as the season approaches the halfway point; the nine best – with some familiar names included..

9. Tommy Makinson v Huddersfield Giants (April)

Tommy Makinson in action for St Helens

With the Saints struggling against Ian Watson’s men, they needed a moment of individual brilliance to get back into proceedings.

And Makinson provided it with a stunning intercept to race the length of the field.

8. Arron Lindop v Catalans Dragons (February)

The teenager marked his Super League debut in sensational fashion on the opening weekend of the season.

Lindop scored a sensational flying finish in the corner under immense pressure, showing real maturity beyond his years with an accomplished finish. It was some way to claim his first Super League try for Warrington!

LRL EXCLUSIVE: York Knights winger attracting Super League interest after impressive start to career

7. Nene Macdonald v Castleford Tigers (February)

There were tries of all different kinds scored in the first few weeks of the season that stood out: and Macdonald’s effort versus Castleford was in a category all of its own.

A towering kick from Marc Sneyd looked as though it would be claimed with ease by Luke Hooley, before Salford centre Macdonald appeared from nowhere, leaping high to pluck the ball from Hooley’s grasp to touch down. It was a try certainly made better by the camera angle – with Macdonald not even in the shot as the ball came down!

Your nominees for February Try of the Month 👇 – @leedsrhinos‘ Handley x 2

– @LondonBroncosRL‘s Storey

– @WarringtonRLFC‘s Lindop

– @Saints1890‘s Bennison

– @SalfordDevils‘ Macdonald Back your favourite with a vote on the #OURLEAGUE app 👊 #SuperLeague — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) February 29, 2024

6. Matt Dufty v London Broncos (March)

Dufty has been one of Super League’s best players so far this season, and he underlined his turnaround in form under Sam Burgess with a sensational solo score against London in March.

A kick through was picked up by Dufty before he stepped around two London men inside his own 20-metre area. The rest, as anyone who has watched Dufty will know, was somewhat of a formality, with Dufty racing the length of the field unchallenged for a brilliant solo try.

MORE WIRE: 5 off-contract Super League players Warrington Wolves could target for 2025

5. Ash Handley v Catalans Dragons (March)

Leeds were one of Super League’s most entertaining sides at the beginning of 2024: as a wonderful team try they scored against Catalans, finished by Handley, perfectly illustrated.

A break from deep saw Luis Roberts hack the ball inside, before the Rhinos kept the ball alive brilliantly. Matt Frawley was hauled down but his quick play-the-ball saw Cameron Smith pick up proceedings – and what the Rhinos captain did next was sensational.

He produced a remarkable cut-out pass that skipped through almost half the Catalans’ line, before Handley collected to touch down.

4. Mikey Lewis v Hull FC (March)

The first Hull derby of 2024 was a one-sided affair to say the least – and there was one try in particular that stood out for Rovers.

Niall Evalds set Lewis away and while he was ankle-tapped by Tex Hoy, he wasn’t stopped. He regathered himself, got back to his feet and shrugged off Darnell Macintosh before outpacing Danny Houghton to race to the line and score one of the great solo efforts of the year so far.

Not that Hull fans would want to be reminded of it, mind.

3. Ash Handley v Hull KR (February)

One of the standout players in Super League at the start of the season, Handley has already scored some simply astonishing tries.

And one of those came against Hull KR at Craven Park. With Leeds penned in their own end, Brodie Croft audaciously kicked wide for Handley, who was unmarked. Handley shaped to pace before stepping past Niall Evalds with ease to score a remarkable solo effort. It wasn’t his only one, either..

READ NEXT: Castleford Tigers rise up place on all-time Super League table as full list revealed

2. Bevan French v St Helens (March)

Good Friday was memorable for a handful of exceptional tries – and French’s stunning solo effort for Wigan was the pick of them.

With defence well and truly on top in the derby, French produced a moment of brilliant to unlock St Helens‘ stern resistance. With seemingly nowhere to go, French kicked through on the angle, before somehow beating Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd to ground a magnificent finish.

It wouldn’t win the derby, but it was certainly one of our picks for try of the season thus far.

1. Ash Handley v Salford Red Devils (February)

Handley was the frontrunner for the try of the season competition all by himself in the early weeks of 2024. One of his standout efforts came against Salford Red Devils, as the winger scored a sensational solo effort.

Handley collected the ball inside his own 20-metre area as Leeds looked to play out from deep, before he broke downfield with blistering pace. He beat three Salford men on the way to the line, showing incredible footwork to coast past the likes of Chris Hankinson and Kallum Watkins. It’s our pick for the best of the bunch so far in 2024!

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE: Can you name every stadium to host a Super League match?