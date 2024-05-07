5 off-contract Super League players Warrington Wolves could target for 2025

We’re now into May – and clubs are well underway with their preparations for the 2025 Super League season, with recruitment and retention kicking up a gear or two.

There’s various degrees of business to be done across the competition, and at Warrington Wolves, it’s arguably going to be a quieter winter for them than it is for other clubs.

They’re already believed to have secured one signing – more on that later – but here’s a look at some other off-contract players they could target.

Lee Kershaw

With Matty Russell likely to leave the Wolves, and long-serving Stefan Ratchford another off-contract, could the Wolves be in the hunt for someone to bolster their outside backs?

If so, and they are looking for a player who can add huge value to their squad options, they could do far worse than Kershaw. The London Broncos winger is one of Mike Eccles’ squad who will surely get top-flight offers if the Broncos are demoted back to the Championship.

Esan Marsters

Esan Marsters warms up ahead of a Huddersfield Giants game in 2024

With the aforementioned Ratchford off-contract, the likelihood is that the Wire will be in the market for a new centre. However, they have Toby King and Connor Wrench as frontline three-quarters – so it remains to be seen whether they would go all-out for another big name.

But if they wanted punch and strike in their backline, Marsters has shown this season while at Huddersfield Giants that he’s capable of performing at the very highest level.

Tom Amone

Tom Amone is set to return for Leigh Leopards

It remains to be seen whether the Wire are in the hunt for frontline, big-name middles – but if they are, there’s few better on the market than Leigh prop Amone.

Amone is a player Leigh will understandably be keen to retain but if there are offers from elsewhere, they could have a fight on their hands. The Wolves also have the advantage of having quota spots to play with – and if they do want a new prop, a player like Amone would undisputedly be of interest.

Paul Seguier

There’s a long list of players off-contract at Catalans Dragons, some of whom appear to have already finalised their futures elsewhere.

Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone are bound for Hull KR and Wakefield respectively, with Mike McMeeken also on his way to Trinity. Another of Catalans’ squad who is bound to have admirers is Seguier, who has established himself as a key figure under Steve McNamara.

Still only 26 and capable of playing in various positions across the pack, Seguier is a player who would fit right in at the Wire.

Luke Yates

This is one that definitely looks to be happening as things stand. Love Rugby League revealed recently how Yates was high on Warrington’s list of targets for 2025, with the Huddersfield Giants captain a major target for the club.

That deal appears to be inching closer to happening – and it’s no surprise. Still not even 30 and one of Super League’s most consistent forwards, Yates will provide huge punch to the Warrington pack, irrespective of who else stays, goes or arrives.

Expect to see Yates in primrose and blue in 2025.

