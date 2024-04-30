5 off-contract Super League players Salford Red Devils could consider for 2025

May 1 is almost here – which means clubs can officially enter talks with off-contract players from rival clubs.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been running the rule over the majority of Super League clubs, and looking at possible targets they could identify from the list of over 150 top-flight players who are off-contract in 2024.

Now, it’s the turn of Paul Rowley’s Salford Red Devils..

James Meadows

Rowley is no stranger to picking up a player few would tip as a major signing and moulding them into a star. And if, as expected, London Broncos are sent back to the Championship for 2025, there will be some of their squad who will command interest.

Meadows looks to have all the talent to perform at the highest level in the years to come, and an environment like Salford – under a coach like Rowley – could be a perfect place for him to flourish over the coming seasons. He wouldn’t be the first player the Red Devils have signed with little attention who has gone on to become a star, would he?

James Donaldson

The likes of Andrew Dixon and Adam Sidlow are on Salford’s own off-contract list later this year, and if there is to be turnover in the pack, the Red Devils will, as they so often do, be on the lookout for players who offer value without the premium price tag.

You would wager Donaldson, a player who consistently gives his all, falls firmly into the bracket. In many ways, he feels like an archetypal Salford signing: hard-working, fully committed and a player who often gets under-appreciated. If a new deal wouldn’t be forthcoming at Leeds, the Red Devils could do far worse than the Cumbrian.

Fouad Yaha

Fouad Yaha scores one of his tries | Photo: John Clifton/SWpix

There’s a mixture of uncertainty over Catalans‘ three off-contract wingers – with Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone likely to leave, but the picture is much less clear in regards to Yaha’s own status.

If he were to seek a new challenge, Yaha would not be short of suitors. He brings plenty of experience at the very least, and with David Nofoaluma’s deal running out later this year, Salford may need an extra winger.

Mike Cooper

The expectation is that Oliver Partington is bound for Catalans in 2025. So Salford will need at least one senior forward through the door to replace him if, as expected, he heads for the south of France.

Cooper would be 36 by the time next season begins but his performances for Wigan Warriors have shown he still has plenty to offer someone. He would provide great seniority and leadership to Salford – or any club who decides to take the forward up on a deal for 2025 if he doesn’t stay at the DW Stadium.

Stefan Ratchford

Incredibly, it’s nearly 15 years since Ratchford last put on a Salford shirt. A lot has changed since then – but could his career come full circle next year and he finish his playing days with the club where it all began nearly 20 years ago?

His utility value alone makes him an asset for a plethora of sides if he isn’t retained by Warrington – which in itself isn’t certain one way or the other. But throw in the sentimental value of any potential deal, and Salford bringing Ratchford ‘home’ for one more season could well have legs..

