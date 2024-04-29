Leigh Leopards trio included in Super League Team of the Week with 7 clubs represented

There were plenty of notable individual performances in Round 9 of Super League with surprise results aplenty, making our job even tougher than usual to finalise our Team of the Week selections.

After plenty of discussions with many chops and changes, here are our picks – the Love Rugby League Team of the Week from Round 9…

Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards’ Matt Moylan

Leigh got their second league win of the season in style on Friday night with a 30-2 victory against Catalans Dragons, and Australian ace Moylan was at the heart of their success. Continuing at full-back, he put in a man of the match performance with a try of his own and an assist, making 121 metres from a mammoth 23 carries.

Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos)

Riley Lumb in action for Leeds Rhinos during a pre-season game in 2023

Having made his senior debut in the Championship on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers just seven days earlier, Sunday saw teenager Lumb debut for Leeds and do so in style. The 19-year-old – who ended the day with a Sky Sports man of the match medal – scored two tries in the Rhinos’ 18-12 win at Hull FC, making 169 metres, the most of anyone on the field. A great start.

Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Hull KR’s Peta Hiku

Another man of the match over the weekend was Kiwi international Hiku, shining in KR’s 26-10 win against Wigan Warriors at Craven Park. The former NRL ace scored a try, but offered so much more. Taking the ball in 14 times, he made 148 metres and notably bust through four tackles as well as making three offloads. Everything you wanted from a centre, he did.

Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield Giants’ Kevin Naiqama

The only man in this Team of the Week that didn’t end up on the winning side over the weekend is Giants centre Naiqama. They were beaten 13-12 by his former club St Helens on Thursday night, but we thought he deserved some special recognition. The stalwart scored the opening try of the contest early on, and always seems to be involved in anything good that Huddersfield do.

Ethan Ryan (Salford Red Devils)

Salford Red Devils’ Ethan Ryan is interviewed by Sky Sports having won man of the match in their win against Warrington Wolves in Round 9 of the 2024 Super League season

Salford winger Ryan was also named man of the match after their 17-12 win at home against Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon, marking his 150th career appearance in style. He didn’t get on the scoresheet, but Ryan made seven big tackles in defence. Going forward, the 27-year-old bust through three tackles and carried the ball 11 times, a driving force throughout.

Rowan Milnes (Castleford Tigers)

Rowan Milnes warms up ahead of a Castleford Tigers game in 2024

Castleford got the job done in style as they hosted bottom club London Broncos on Friday night, ending up 40-0 winners after a thoroughly dominant performance with half-back Milnes impressing. He too got recognition from Sky in the shape of a man of the match medal following a game which saw him score a try, grab an assist and just pulling the strings in general.

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd prepares to take a conversion during their Round 9 clash with Warrington Wolves

It feels like almost every week we’re singling out Salford star Sneyd for some praise, but yet again, he deserves it! On the face of it, his drop goal and two other conversions got the Red Devils an invaluable five points in their win over Warrington, but Sneyd’s all-round game is tremendous. He kicked the ball 16 times in play across the 80 minutes, that’s some going. Most were terrific, too!

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards’ Tom Amone

After their win against Catalans, Leopards boss Adrian Lam told Love Rugby League that he thought Amone was the standout player on the pitch. The powerhouse made a lung-busting burst forward to help tee up Leigh’s first try on Friday night, playing big minutes after Dan Norman’s failed HIA with 160 metres and 32 tackles overall. Ridiculous numbers!

Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Daryl Clark in action for St Helens

Hooker Clark is actually the only Saints player that makes the cut for this Team of the Week. Playing 52 minutes against Huddersfield having been called into the action sooner than initially planned, he scored a try and made four darts from dummy half with those four sprints seeing him make 49 metres alone. Clark bust through six tackles too, winning Sky’s man of the match.

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

Sauaso Sue celebrates scoring a try for Hull KR in 2024

Sue got KR off to a flyer just over five minutes in against Wigan as he powered over the try-line having bounced off an attempt to bring him down from Liam Farrell. It’s not often you see Farrell get shoved off so easily, contributing to 85 metres made by the Robins ace. In defence, he made 18 tackles too.

Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards’ Kai O’Donnell

When we talk about big performances, Australian O’Donnell made a whopping 32 tackles as Leigh beat Catalans, the same as team-mate and fellow Team of the Week member Amone. The second-rower powered over for two tries in addition, and also got the assist for Josh Charnley’s opener. A very, very good night for the 27-year-old.

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers)

Alex Mellor celebrates a Castleford Tigers win in 2024

Accompanying O’Donnell in the second row, Tigers ace Mellor – featuring for just the fourth time this season – achieved some pretty impressive figures during their big win against London. The 29-year-old, with 20 carries to his name, made a massive 178 metres with four tackle busts thrown in for good measure. Grabbing a try, he also made 29 tackles in defence.

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith

Rounding off our 13 at loose is Leeds captain Smith, who put in the dogged type of performance they needed on Sunday to get over the line in a forgettable clash with Hull. Smith made 46 tackles, scoring what proved to be the winning try with 74 metres made across 17 carries. Job done by the Rhinos, and job done by their skipper.

