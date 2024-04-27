Salford Red Devils player ratings as Paul Rowley’s side beat Warrington Wolves in thriller

Salford Red Devils edged their way into the play-off spots after beating neighbours Warrington Wolves 17-12 in a thriller on home soil.

After head coach Paul Rowley committed his future to the Red Devils earlier this week after turning down an approach from Hull FC, the club’s good week continued as they defeated Sam Burgess’ Warrington at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

There were a number of impressive individual displays for Salford. Without further ado, here are Love Rugby League‘s for a Red Devils outfit who have momentum behind them..

Ryan Brierley – 7

The Salford full-back had a busy afternoon on both sides of the ball. He was at fault for not putting the ball dead in George Williams’ try but he was sharp in attack for Salford and was awarded a penalty try with eight minutes to go after being tackled off the ball by Danny Walker.

Ethan Ryan – 8

The Ireland international had to undergo a late fitness test before the game but he scooped Sky Sports’ man of the match award after a workmanlike display from out wide.

Nene Macdonald – 7

The Papua New Guinea international has been superb for Salford since his arrival in the off-season. He racked up plenty of metres against Warrington and was a handful when he had the ball in his hands.

Tim Lafai – 8

The Samoa international has been one of the leading centres in Super League for several years now. He got on the scoresheet with the game’s opening try in the 10th minute.

Deon Cross – 7

It was a solid performance from Cross, who produced a couple of big carries from his own end and did well out of yardage.

Chris Atkin – 7

Atkin, who has been Salford’s Mr Versatile in recent years, was given the nod to partner Marc Sneyd ahead of Cade Cust and he didn’t let anyone down. A decent performance from him in the halves.

Marc Sneyd – 9

The England international is sitting at the top of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard for a reason. It was another influential masterclass from Sneyd with his trusty left boot, kicking two goals and a drop goal.

Jack Ormondroyd – 9

It was probably one of the best performances that we’ve seen from Ormondroyd in a Salford shirt. He fronted up well against a big Warrington pack and laid the platform for his backs.

Joe Mellor – 8

The 33-year-old added plenty of zip and spark in attack for the Red Devils in the absence of the injured Amir Bourouh. He scored a nice try straight from dummy half on the half hour mark.

King Vuniyayawa – N/A

The Fijian powerhouse failed a head injury assessment after leaving the action in the eighth minute and therefore couldn’t return, which rules him out of next Friday’s trip to Huddersfield Giants.

Shane Wright – 7

The Australian has proven to be a handy pickup for the Red Devils, being able to play anywhere in the forward pack. Every team needs a Shane Wright type of player.

Kallum Watkins – 7

A captain’s performance from Watkins: professional and uncompromising. He didn’t come up with any flashy plays but did all the tough stuff.

Ollie Partington – 7

You know what you get with Partington.. Just a hard-working forward who gives his all every time he takes the field. He made a couple of errors but made up for it in a big defensive effort.

Bench

Cade Cust – 6

The Australian came on in the second half and added a bit of energy to Salford’s attack from dummy half.

Joe Shorrocks – 7

Shorrocks is similar to his team-mate Partington in that they are both ball-playing forwards who just love to get stuck in when defending. He’s another important signing for the Red Devils.

Andrew Dixon – 7

Dixon has come in handy for Rowley’s side in recent weeks, and he produced a solid display against his hometown club Warrington.

Gil Dudson – 6

The Wales international will be disappointed for his defensive effort in James Harrison’s try – but he did make a number of big carries to help get his side on a roll.

