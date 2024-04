Ranking Super League clubs by number of players used in 2024: Hull FC out on top, St Helens fewest

The Super League season is fast approaching the halfway mark – and for some clubs, squad depth is already becoming a real issue.

Injuries and suspensions have hit several clubs hard – with poor form also contributing to the amount of players each club has used thus far in 2024, too.

But which clubs have used the most players throughout 2024? And which clubs have kept the most consistency in their side? Love Rugby League has ranked all 12 clubs..

Hull FC – 31

Liam Moore sends Hull FC’s Franklin Pele off during their Round 1 derby against Hull KR

Jack Ashworth, Denive Balmforth, Harvey Barron, Nu Brown, Jack Brown, Joe Bullock, Joe Cator, Jack Charles, Herman Ese’ese, Will Gardiner, Danny Houghton, Tex Hoy, Zach Jebson, Matty Laidlaw, Jordan Lane, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Darnell Macintosh, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Matty Russell, Ligi Sao, Cameron Scott, Charlie Severs, Morgan Smith, Nick Staveley, Liam Sutcliffe, Liam Tindall, Carlos Tuimavave, Jack Walker.

Castleford Tigers – 30

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard

Jack Broadbent, Elie El-Zakhem, Sam Hall, George Hill, Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi, Josh Hudson, Luke Hooley, Liam Horne, Luis Johnson, Samy Kibula, George Lawler, Brad Martin, Alex Mellor, Jacob Miller, Rowan Milnes, Muizz Mustapha, Paul McShane, Sylvester Nano, Nixon Putt, Jason Qareqare, Danny Richardson, Cain Robb, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Josh Simm, Charbel Tasipale, Albert Vete, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman, Sam Wood.

London Broncos – 26

Sadiq Adebiyi, Jarred Bassett, Gideon Boafo, Rob Butler, Reiss Butterworth, Jack Campagnolo, Matt Davies, Sam Davis, Dan Hoyes, Jacob Jones, Rhys Kennedy, Lee Kershaw, Oli Leyland, Will Lovell, Iliess Macani, Harvey Makin, James Meadows, Hakim Miloudi, Dean Parata, Fenton Rogers, Marcus Stock, Robbie Storey, Ugo Tison, Emmanuel Waine, Alex Walker, Jordan Williams.

Warrington Wolves – 26

Joe Philbin (left) and Matty Ashton (right) celebrate Warrington’s victory at St Helens

Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock, Jordan Crowther, Ben Currie, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Arron Lindop, Zane Musgrove, Matty Nicholson, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Rodrick Tai, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, Tom Whitehead, George Williams, Max Wood, Connor Wrench.

Huddersfield Giants – 25

Huddersfield Giants celebrate a try in 2024

Jake Bibby, Adam Clune, Jake Connor, Leroy Cudjoe, Tom Deakin, Matty English, Ashton Golding, Joe Greenwood, Sam Halsall, Sam Hewitt, Chris Hill, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Harvey Livett, Tui Lolohea, Esan Marsters, Adam Milner, Jack Murchie, Kevin Naiqama, Harry Rushton, Olly Russell, Hugo Salabio, Adam Swift, Elliot Wallis, Oliver Wilson, Luke Yates

Salford Red Devils – 25

Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley celebrates the first of his two tries on his 300th career appearance against former club Leigh

Chris Atkin, Amir Bourouh, Ryan Brierley, Deon Cross, Cade Cust, Andrew Dixon, Gil Dudson, Matty Foster, Chris Hankinson, Ben Hellewell, Tim Lafai, Nene Macdonald, Joe Mellor, Kai Morgan, David Nofoaluma, Jack Ormondroyd, Oliver Partington, Ethan Ryan, Joe Shorrocks, Brad Singleton, Marc Sneyd, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa, Kallum Watkins, Shane Wright.

Catalans Dragons – 24

Tom Johnstone in action for Catalans Dragons

Jordan Abdull, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Tom Davies, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Ben Garcia, Matt Ikuvalu, Tom Johnstone, Mathieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Arthur Mourgue, Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Romain Navarrete, Jayden Nikorima, Arthur Romano, Cesar Rouge, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Paul Seguier, Ugo Tison, Fouad Yaha.

Leeds Rhinos – 24

Leeds Rhinos celebrate an Ash Handley try in Round 1 against Salford Red Devils in Round 1 – Alamy

Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Brodie Croft, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Matt Frawley, David Fusitu’a, Mickael Goudemand, Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, Sam Lisone, Rhyse Martin, Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski, Ned McCormack, James McDonnell, Harry Newman, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Jarrod O’Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Luis Roberts, Leon Ruan, Justin Sangare, Cameron Smith.

Leigh Leopards – 24

Gareth O’Brien in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Tom Amone, John Asiata, Lewis Baxter, Tom Briscoe, Ed Chamberlain, Josh Charnley, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Frankie Halton, Umyla Hanley, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Edwin Ipape, Lachlan Lam, Ricky Leutele, Matt Moylan, Robbie Mulhern, Ben McNamara, Ben Nakubuwai, Dan Norman, Gareth O’Brien, Kai O’Donnell, Owen Trout.

Wigan Warriors – 24

Liam Byrne, Tiaki Chan, Mike Cooper, Tyler Dupree, Zach Eckersley, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Jai Field, Tom Forber, Bevan French, Ryan Hampshire, Harvie Hill, Willie Isa, Adam Keighran, Kruise Lemming, Patrick Mago, Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Jake Wardle.

Hull KR – 23

Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis celebrates Peta Hiku’s game-clinching try against Leeds Rhinos in Round 2 – Alamy

Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor, Joe Burgess, Niall Evalds, Oliver Gildart, Dean Hadley, Corey Hall, Ryan Hall, Peta Hiku, George King, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Sam Luckley, Tyrone May, Elliot Minchella, Tom Opacic, Matt Parcell, Ben Reynolds, Louis Senior, Matty Storton, Jesse Sue, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jai Whitbread.

St Helens – 21

St Helens players celebrate a win in 2024

Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Jon Bennison, Waqa Blake, Daryl Clark, Ben Davies, George Delaney, Lewis Dodd, Konrad Hurrell, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Sione Mata’utia, Moses Mbye, Mark Percival, Curtis Sironen, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby, Matt Whitley, Jake Wingfield.

