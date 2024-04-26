Bevan French and his 5 best moments at Wigan Warriors, including incredible try record

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French will make his 100th appearance for Wigan Warriors when they travel to Hull KR on Friday night.

The Australian speedster arrived in Super League in 2019 after putting pen to paper with Wigan after making 47 appearances in the NRL for Parramatta Eels.

French has gone on to become a fan favourite at the Warriors, recently signing a contract extension until the end of 2028 – and it is fair to say he has been one of the best players in Super League since he came over to England.

With his 100th Wigan game coming up this weekend, Love Rugby League takes a look at some of his best moments in a Cherry and White jersey so far..

Good Friday wonder try

This one needs little introduction. French scored from an individual piece of brilliance in this year’s Good Friday derby.

He could count himself unlucky to be on the losing side as the Warriors went down to a 12-4 defeat at a sold-out Totally Wicked Stadium against their rivals St Helens – but his try will be remembered for years to come.

French danced across Saints’ defensive line and chased down his own grubber to touch down in front of the travelling Wigan contingent out wide. If you’ve not seen it, look it up on the old YouTube.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024

Record-breaking seven tries

Seven tries in one game. Another thing that won’t be forgotten any time soon, especially by Wigan fans.

The Tingha-born playmaker scored a Super League record seven tries in Wigan’s 60-0 demolition over Hull FC at the DW Stadium in 2022, overtaking the six tries that Bradford Bulls powerhouse Lesley Vainikolo scored against Hull FC in 2005.

Seven tries in 80 minutes, just let that sink in. Almost unbelievable.

Being crowned Man of Steel

The 28-year-old was named the Steve Prescott Man of Steel last season, being crowned Super League’s best player.

French scored 19 tries in 32 appearances for the Warriors last season as he transitioned perfectly into the stand-off role from full-back.

The two-time Indigenous All Stars representative played a crucial role in Wigan’s success in 2023, helping Matt Peet’s side secure the League Leaders’ Shield before going on to win the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

RANKINGS: Super League 2024: Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings and points

Influential World Club Challenge display

A box-office type player, French produced the goods in Wigan’s World Club Challenge triumph earlier this year, producing a man of the match performance in their 16-12 win over NRL kings Penrith Panthers at a sold-out DW Stadium.

French was at the heart of everything the Warriors did in attack that night, with his partnership with fellow spine players Jai Field, Harry Smith and Brad O’Neill really coming to the fore.

He also *scored* one of the best ‘no tries’ you will ever see. Straight from a scrum, he raced 50 metres to chase down a kick from Smith to go under the sticks – but it was eventually chalked off by the video referee (and rightly so) due to offside.

Good Friday try saver

We’ve highlighted his attacking prowess plenty of times in this article – but the fifth and last moment we will mention is a nod to his underrated defensive efforts..

The proud Aussie produced a stunning try saving tackle on St Helens winger Tommy Makinson in their 14-6 win in the 2023 Good Friday derby at a packed out DW.

Makinson looked certain to be scoring in the corner for Saints but French seemingly appeared out of nowhere to tackle him in the corner and bundle him into touch with help from Liam Marshall.

Congrats to French on the 100 games for Wigan.. Here’s to the next 100.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 7 best centre-wing pairings in Super League in 2024, including Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants