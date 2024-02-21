Super League 2024: Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings and points

The 2024 Super League season is underway, and so are the Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings.

Here, Love Rugby League will provide a weekly update to the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard as and when the points are awarded following a round of matches.

How does the voting system work? Well, a panel of former players determine the winner of the Man of Steel, with points being awarded to the best performing players after each game – three points for the man of the match, two points for the runner-up and one point for the third best player.

Super League Round 1 Man of Steel points

Hull FC 0-22 Hull Kingston Rovers

It was a clean sweep for Hull KR in Round 1, claiming bragging rights over their city rivals with a 22-0 win.

A man of the match display from Mikey Lewis saw him rewarded with three Steve Prescott Man of Steel points, with his team-mates Kelepi Tanginoa and Niall Evalds also receiving points.

MOS points: Mikey Lewis (3), Kelepi Tanginoa (2), Niall Evalds (1)

Leeds Rhinos 22-16 Salford Red Devils

Ash Handley picked up maximum points following a stunning length of the field solo effort in Leeds’ win over Salford. Nene Macdonald, who played against Leeds for the first time since departing Headingley last season, picked up two points following an impressive Salford debut, with Rhinos powerhouse Sam Lisone getting one.

MOS points: Ash Handley (3), Nene Macdonald (2), Sam Lisone (1)

Leigh Leopards 8-16 Huddersfield Giants

Australian back-rower Jack Murchie enjoyed an impressive debut for Huddersfield, earning three Man of Steel points. Leroy Cudjoe claimed two points following an impressive display at loose forward, with Leigh half-back Lachlan Lam getting one point.

MOS points: Jack Murchie (3), Leroy Cudjoe (2), Lachlan Lam (1)

St Helens 40-4 London Broncos

The Saints enjoyed a clean sweep following a big opening round victory over newcomers London. Daryl Clark received three points for a stellar debut in the Red V, with his team-mates Matt Whitley and Alex Walmsey also picking up points.

MOS points: Daryl Clark (3), Matt Whitley (2), Alex Walmsley (1)

Castleford Tigers 4-32 Wigan Warriors

It was a big start to the season from Wigan powerhouse Patrick Mago, who gained maximum Man of Steel points. His team-mates Kaide Ellis and Liam Farrell were also rewarded.

MOS points: Patrick Mago (3), Kaide Ellis (2), Liam Farrell (1)

Catalans Dragons 16-10 Warrington Wolves

Overseas recruit Tariq Sims was on the end of maximum points following a big debut for Les Dracs. His team-mate Tom Davies also picked up two points, with Warrington half-back George Williams getting one.

MOS points: Tariq Sims (3), Tom Davies (2), George Williams (1)

