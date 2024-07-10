St Helens to launch second appeal against Moses Mbye ban

St Helens will appeal against Moses Mbye’s ban for a second time on Wednesday evening (July 10) in the hope of having the utility available for Friday night’s derby clash with Wigan Warriors.

Mbye was handed a one-match suspension by the Match Review Panel following last Friday night’s 8-6 defeat at home against Castleford Tigers, penalised for what was deemed ‘Grade B Dangerous Contact’.

Saints appealed, and as is common practice, that first appeal was heard in an Operational Rules tribunal on Tuesday night (July 9) – with the suspension upheld.

But come Wednesday afternoon, as they revealed their squad for Friday night’s trip to The Brick Community Stadium, Saints revealed that they would be launching a second appeal against Mbye’s ban.

Head coach Paul Wellens has only named a 20-man squad, with Mbye to bring that up to a full complement of 21 if the club are successful in getting the suspension overturned.

Their club website reads: “Moses Mbye on Monday was issued with a one-match penalty notice by the Match Review Panel which the club appealed with the Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday evening, but were unsuccessful in overturning.

“However, St Helens will be appealing the decision from the ORT this evening (Wednesday 10th July), and if successful, Mbye will then be added into the squad declaration to bring the Saints squad up to 21-men.”

Friday’s opponents Wigan are themselves without Brad O’Neill through suspension for the derby, with the hooker also handed a one-match suspension following their victory at home against Leigh Leopards for what was deemed a ‘Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift’.

Despite having Kruise Leeming & young gun Tom Forber on the sidelines through injury, with a selection headache for Matt Peet as to who will play at 9 on Friday night, the Warriors opted not to appeal against O’Neill’s suspension.

SUPER LEAGUE SQUAD WATCH FOR ROUND 17: All the team news you need to know, plus TV coverage details & kick-off times