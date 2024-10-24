St Helens dish out new deals to off-contract quartet ahead of 2025

St Helens have handed one-year deals to youngsters Jon Bennison, Jake Burns, Ben Davies and Will Roberts for 2025, with the quartet all having been off-contract.

Head coach Paul Wellens had already confirmed to LoveRugbyLeague that Bennison would remain at the club next season, with Thursday morning’s quadruple announcement rubber-stamping that.

The outside-back, who will turn 22 in December, played 17 games for Saints in 2024 to take his overall appearance tally up to 56 having debuted back in September 2021 against Salford Red Devils.

Hooker Burns only became a full-time member of Wellens’ first-team squad ahead of the season just gone having initially been picked up by the Red V in January 2022 while playing for community club Halton Farnworth Hornets.

Making a senior debut for Saints in July against Castleford Tigers, the hooker featured 10 times prior to the end of the campaign.

24-year-old Davies‘ senior debut came for Widnes Vikings back in 2019, joining Saints at the end of that season and making his first-team bow in Super League come October 2020 against Salford.

The centre, who also filled in at half-back at times during the season just gone, now has 40 appearances to his name in the Red V, including 11 that were made in 2024.

Rounding off the quartet of extensions is teenager Roberts, 19, who is yet to make his senior bow for Saints.

Joining the club from community outfit Ryland Sharks when he was 14, the half-back has seven first-team appearances on his CV having played games on dual-registration for Swinton Lions and on loan at Rochdale Hornets.

After those four deals, just one St Helens star remains off-contract in the shape of overseas ace Konrad Hurrell.

The Tongan centre has been at the Totally Wicked Stadium since the start of the 2022 campaign, but managed just 15 appearances last term through injury having seen his season cut short with a serious neck issue.

Back in mid-September, Wellens told LoveRugbyLeague that he – and the club – would be holding talks with the overseas star ‘very soon’.

