Jon Bennison update as St Helens make decision on winger’s future

Jon Bennison will remain at St Helens in 2025 after the club agreed a new contract with the winger.

Bennison was one of several players off-contract at the Saints later this year. The club have already confirmed that popular forward Sione Mata’utia will leave the club at the end of the season, with youngster Sam Royle also set to depart the Totally Wicked Stadium.

But Bennison will not be joining them – with the winger, who can also play fullback, agreeing a new deal to extend his stay with the club into next year.

The 21-year-old has found opportunities limited in the Saints side in the second half of this season. He featured in eight of their first nine Super League games in 2024 but only four of the next 16.

However, the suspension to Tommy Makinson handed Bennison an opportunity to reclaim his spot in the side, and Saints head coach Paul Wellens confirmed the winger was in contention to remain in the side this weekend against Castleford, likely in place of Tee Ritson, with Makinson available once again.

When asked by Love Rugby League whether the Saints had made a decision on Bennison’s future, Wellens said: “Pretty much. He’ll be with us next year.”

Wellens continued: “He’s a real reliable player who adds depth to the squad, and he’s a player that when we look at the attributes within the squad for what we want St Helens players to display, he’s one of the most competitive players in the squad.

“That’s what got him the opportunity in the first-team run the first place, the first thing we were struck by was how hungry he was.”

And the club have now finalised their decision on the winger’s future, with Bennison set to be part of a new-look Saints squad in 2025 given the incoming arrivals of the likes of Kyle Feldt, Tristan Sailor and Lewis Murphy from the NRL.

