Sione Mata’utia will leave St Helens and return to Australia at the end of this season – with the club’s other key recruitment decisions likely to shape how they replace the forward.

The forward has been a key member of the Saints squad since 2021, winning two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

But his time in Super League is now drawing to a close after Saints coach Paul Wellens admitted the forward had indicated a desire to return to Australia: but not to pursue a deal in the NRL. Mata’utia is returning home for family reasons – and Wellens admits it will be a difficult challenge replacing a player who offers immense versatility.

However, he did confirm they will monitor the transfer market for a possible replacement.

He said: “The first place we look in terms of when we do recruitment is whether can recruit from within.

“Within the juniors we have some good back-rowers doing really well who will no doubt in the next few years get an opportunity.

“But we’re looking externally as well becuase, as I’ve mentioned before, given the fact he’s such a good player first and foremost, but that he’s also able to play a number of positions to a high level, he becomes almost impossible to replace. We have to do our best there to see what the best fit is moving forward.”

The scale of St Helens’ search for a Mata’utia replacement effectively decides what they do with overseas off-contract centre pair Konrad Hurrell and Waqa Blake.

At least one of those players must leave due to quota regulations. Kyle Feldt and Tristan Sailor are coming in and with Moses Mbye, Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi and James Bell under contract, there is only room for one of Blake or Hurrell as things stand.

But should they decide to look for an NRL-based player to replace Mata’utia, both Blake and Hurrell would have to be let go. But Wellens insisted no decision has been made on either yet.

He said: “They’re both off-contract and a definitive decision hasn’t been made yet moving forwards. The landscape may or may not change.”

As for Mata’utia, it remains to be seen what his next move is: but Wellens appeared to suggest it would not include an NRL contract.

He said: “I’m not sure that is something Sione wants to do. But if I was to receive a call from any NRL club asking me about Sione Mata’utia, I would certainly be giving a glowing reference.

“I understand what he brings to the team and environment, but more importantly, he’s a bloody good player. If any NRL coaches want to look at what Sione can do, there’s a lot of games to look at, and the World Club Challenge game last year when he was one of the best players on the field.”

The news of Mata’utia’s impending departure comes as Wellens revealed they have agreed a new deal with winger Jon Bennison.

