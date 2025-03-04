Paul Wellens makes major Las Vegas admission as St Helens eye 2026 trip Stateside

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens says the club ‘would like to be involved in the conversation’ regarding making the trip to Las Vegas sooner rather than later.

Last Saturday night saw Wigan and Warrington Wolves make history as they played out the first-ever Super League game on US soil, with the Warriors winning 48-24 at the Allegiant Stadium.

It’s already been confirmed that Super League is likely to be heading back to Sin City next year after a successful first venture into the NRL-led rugby league extravaganza Stateside.

And as one of the British game’s top dogs, Saints unsurprisingly want a piece of the action.

It’s believed that they, along with Leeds Rhinos, are among the frontrunners for a trip to Vegas in 2026.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saints’ home clash against Hull KR, head coach Wellens admitted: “I watched the games (on Saturday) and I enjoyed them, it looked like a really good event.

“All I’d say from our perspective is that if it looks like it’s happening again, we’d like to be involved in the conversation.

“That’s all we can say at this stage, and I imagine there’s a number of other clubs saying the same thing, but if we can be part of the conversation there then that would be great.

“I thought it was great to see rugby league being played over in the United States, and there was a wonderful following of not just Warrington and Wigan fans, but rugby league fans in general.

“That made for what looked like a really good spectacle.

“If things happen in the future, then we’d like to be a part of the conversation, but obviously those conversations will happen further down the track.”