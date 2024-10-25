The Super League table since Matt Peet took charge at Wigan Warriors

Matt Peet’s success at Wigan Warriors has been clear for all to see, winning seven trophies in just three seasons at the helm including all six of the most recent major honours on offer.

Having coached his way through the Warriors’ youth ranks, and spent time working under numerous head coaches, Peet was handed the first-team reins at The Brick Community Stadium ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Three years on, as well as two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge, Wigan now have two Super League titles in the bag in addition to two Super League Leaders’ Shields.

The dominance is evident, but just how far superior have they been?

By combining the last three seasons’ worth of Super League tables, we’ve worked out how the Super League table looks overall since Peet took charge in 2022.

14 different clubs have been involved in Super League over that time. 10 of those have featured in all three seasons, so have played 81 games – 27 in each campaign.

Four though spent at least one of the last three seasons in the Championship, so they’ve played fewer than 81 – either 27 (one year’s worth) or 54 (two year’s worth).

As you’d probably expect, it is the Warriors who top that table – by 10 competition points, the margin by which they’re ahead of second-placed St Helens.

Even after a dismal 2024 campaign which saw them miss out on the play-offs entirely, Catalans Dragons claim third spot in the Super League table from 2022-present, beaten by the Cherry and Whites in the 2023 Grand Final.

Notably, if this was a real table, Leeds Rhinos would miss out on a play-off spot by five competition points, with Salford occupying sixth.

The Red Devils and fifth-placed Warrington have identical records over the last three years combined, but the Wolves’ points difference is far superior.

Leigh Leopards sit 9th, and that’s despite spending 2022 in the Championship. Over the last two seasons, finishing in fifth both years, they’ve managed to accrue more points than both Castleford Tigers and Hull FC have in the space of 27 extra games!

Wakefield Trinity, Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos meanwhile occupy the bottom three spots. Each of those clubs have spent at least one year in the Championship between 2022 and 2024.

The Broncos only managed to accrue six competition points in their 2024 campaign at the top table, while Toulouse won five games and earned 10 competition points in 2022.

Super League table: 2022-Present

Here is that table in full…

How the Super League table looks since Matt Peet took charge at Wigan Warriors in 2022

