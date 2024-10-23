How many places every club’s IMG ranking has changed by after 2025 gradings reveal
The day and the announcement we’ve all been waiting for has come and been made. Clubs now know their IMG scores, and officially know which division they’ll be plying their trade in come 2025.
As expected, there are plenty of clubs happy with their latest grading and plenty who have been left to reflect on where they need to improve to get to where they want to be.
IMG awarded ‘provisional’ gradings and scores this time last year, and though they didn’t count for real, they gave clubs a good idea of where to target a rise in their scoring.
Here, we’ve used the gradings from 2023 to work out – and rank – which clubs have seen their position in IMG’s table rise, and fall, the most over the last 12 months.
There should be 35 clubs in the ranking, but due to Batley Bulldogs and Whitehaven not completing their data in time, they haven’t received a fresh IMG score just yet.
For reference, Batley were placed 21st in 2023’s gradings while Haven sat 21st.
The ranking – which can be seen in full below – accordingly consists of 33 clubs…
33. Newcastle Thunder – DOWN 14
Your 21-man ⚡️THUNDER⚡️is coming soon.
Who are you looking forward to seeing in action against @Cougarmania this weekend?
📸 Billy Wright#rugbyleague pic.twitter.com/n4dQBG1UmL
— Newcastle Thunder (@ThunderRugby) August 2, 2024
2023 placing: 18th
2024 placing: 32nd
32. Widnes Vikings – DOWN 6
2023 placing: 16th
2024 placing: 22nd
31. Salford Red Devils – DOWN 4
2023 placing: 8th
2024 placing: 12th
30. Featherstone Rovers – DOWN 3
2023 placing: 15th
2024 placing: 18th
= Hull FC – DOWN 3
2023 placing: 7th
2024 placing: 10th
= Toulouse Olympique – DOWN 3
2023 placing: 10th
2024 placing: 13th
27. Bradford Bulls – DOWN 2
2023 placing: 14th
2024 placing: 16th
= Catalans Dragons – DOWN 2
2023 placing: 4th
2024 placing: 6th
= Huddersfield Giants – DOWN 2
2023 placing: 9th
2024 placing: 11th
= Leeds Rhinos – DOWN 2
2023 placing: 1st
2024 placing: 3rd
= Oldham – DOWN 2
2023 placing: 25th
2024 placing: 27th
22. Rochdale Hornets – DOWN 1
2023 placing: 28th
2024 placing: 29th
21. Doncaster – SAME
2023 placing: 23rd
2024 placing: 23rd
= Halifax Panthers – SAME
2023 placing: 20th
2024 placing: 20th
= Wigan Warriors – SAME
2023 placing: 2nd
2024 placing: 2nd
18. Dewsbury Rams – UP 1
2023 placing: 27th
2024 placing: 26th
= Hull KR – UP 1
2023 placing: 6th
2024 placing: 5th
= Hunslet – UP 1
2023 placing: 29th
2024 placing: 28th
= Sheffield Eagles – UP 1
2023 placing: 22nd
2024 placing: 21st
= Swinton Lions – UP 1
2023 placing: 26th
2024 placing: 25th
= Warrington Wolves – UP 1
2023 placing: 5th
2024 placing: 4th
12. Barrow Raiders – UP 2
2023 placing: 19th
2024 placing: 17th
= Castleford Tigers – UP 2
2023 placing: 11th
2024 placing: 9th
= North Wales Crusaders – UP 2
2023 placing: 35th
2024 placing: 33rd
= St Helens – UP 2
2023 placing: 3rd
2024 placing: 1st
= York – UP 2
2023 placing: 17th
2024 placing: 15th
7. Cornwall – UP 3
2023 placing: 34th
2024 placing: 31st
= Midlands Hurricanes – UP 3
2023 placing: 33rd
2024 placing: 30th
5. Wakefield Trinity – UP 4
2023 placing: 12th
2024 placing: 8th
4. Leigh Leopards – UP 6
2023 placing: 13th
2024 placing: 7th
3. Workington Town – UP 7
2023 placing: 31st
2024 placing: 24th
2. London Broncos – UP 10
2023 placing: 24th
2024 placing: 14th
1. Keighley Cougars – UP 11
2023 placing: 30th
2024 placing: 19th