How many places every club’s IMG ranking has changed by after 2025 gradings reveal

The day and the announcement we’ve all been waiting for has come and been made. Clubs now know their IMG scores, and officially know which division they’ll be plying their trade in come 2025.

As expected, there are plenty of clubs happy with their latest grading and plenty who have been left to reflect on where they need to improve to get to where they want to be.

IMG awarded ‘provisional’ gradings and scores this time last year, and though they didn’t count for real, they gave clubs a good idea of where to target a rise in their scoring.

Here, we’ve used the gradings from 2023 to work out – and rank – which clubs have seen their position in IMG’s table rise, and fall, the most over the last 12 months.

There should be 35 clubs in the ranking, but due to Batley Bulldogs and Whitehaven not completing their data in time, they haven’t received a fresh IMG score just yet.

For reference, Batley were placed 21st in 2023’s gradings while Haven sat 21st.

The ranking – which can be seen in full below – accordingly consists of 33 clubs…

33. Newcastle Thunder – DOWN 14

Your 21-man ⚡️THUNDER⚡️is coming soon. Who are you looking forward to seeing in action against @Cougarmania this weekend? 📸 Billy Wright#rugbyleague pic.twitter.com/n4dQBG1UmL — Newcastle Thunder (@ThunderRugby) August 2, 2024

2023 placing: 18th

2024 placing: 32nd

32. Widnes Vikings – DOWN 6

2023 placing: 16th

2024 placing: 22nd

31. Salford Red Devils – DOWN 4

2023 placing: 8th

2024 placing: 12th

30. Featherstone Rovers – DOWN 3

2023 placing: 15th

2024 placing: 18th

= Hull FC – DOWN 3

Jack Walker in action for Hull FC in 2024

2023 placing: 7th

2024 placing: 10th

= Toulouse Olympique – DOWN 3

2023 placing: 10th

2024 placing: 13th

27. Bradford Bulls – DOWN 2

2023 placing: 14th

2024 placing: 16th

= Catalans Dragons – DOWN 2

2023 placing: 4th

2024 placing: 6th

= Huddersfield Giants – DOWN 2

Adam Clune in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

2023 placing: 9th

2024 placing: 11th

= Leeds Rhinos – DOWN 2

2023 placing: 1st

2024 placing: 3rd

= Oldham – DOWN 2

2023 placing: 25th

2024 placing: 27th

22. Rochdale Hornets – DOWN 1

2023 placing: 28th

2024 placing: 29th

21. Doncaster – SAME

Tom Halliday in action for Doncaster in 2024

2023 placing: 23rd

2024 placing: 23rd

= Halifax Panthers – SAME

2023 placing: 20th

2024 placing: 20th

= Wigan Warriors – SAME

2023 placing: 2nd

2024 placing: 2nd

18. Dewsbury Rams – UP 1

2023 placing: 27th

2024 placing: 26th

= Hull KR – UP 1

Mikey Lewis in action for Hull KR in 2024

2023 placing: 6th

2024 placing: 5th

= Hunslet – UP 1

2023 placing: 29th

2024 placing: 28th

= Sheffield Eagles – UP 1

2023 placing: 22nd

2024 placing: 21st

= Swinton Lions – UP 1

2023 placing: 26th

2024 placing: 25th

= Warrington Wolves – UP 1

George Williams celebrates a Warrington Wolves try in 2024

2023 placing: 5th

2024 placing: 4th

12. Barrow Raiders – UP 2

2023 placing: 19th

2024 placing: 17th

= Castleford Tigers – UP 2

2023 placing: 11th

2024 placing: 9th

= North Wales Crusaders – UP 2

2023 placing: 35th

2024 placing: 33rd

= St Helens – UP 2

Daryl Clark in action for St Helens in 2024

2023 placing: 3rd

2024 placing: 1st

= York – UP 2

2023 placing: 17th

2024 placing: 15th

7. Cornwall – UP 3

2023 placing: 34th

2024 placing: 31st

= Midlands Hurricanes – UP 3

2023 placing: 33rd

2024 placing: 30th

5. Wakefield Trinity – UP 4

Max Jowitt (centre) celebrates a Wakefield Trinity try in 2024

2023 placing: 12th

2024 placing: 8th

4. Leigh Leopards – UP 6

2023 placing: 13th

2024 placing: 7th

3. Workington Town – UP 7

2023 placing: 31st

2024 placing: 24th

2. London Broncos – UP 10

2023 placing: 24th

2024 placing: 14th

1. Keighley Cougars – UP 11

Keighley Cougars’ Jack Miller (right) speaks to Doncaster RLFC’s chief executive Carl Hall (left) at the 2024 RFL Championship & League 1 media launch day

2023 placing: 30th

2024 placing: 19th