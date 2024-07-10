Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium is the next addition to a long and fairly impressive list for Wigan Warriors.

Over the years, the Warriors have played fixtures in some of the world’s biggest and best stadia, and Allegiant will be the next one up after it was confirmed the reigning Super League and world champions will take on Warrington Wolves in Vegas next March.

It’s not the only time they will have walked out at a legendary stadium, either. Here’s a list of a number of examples that fall into that bracket..

County Stadium, Milwaukee (1989)

Wigan and Warrington have plenty of history in the United States already, of course!

35 years ago, they headed Stateside to take part in the Great American Challenge, an exhibition fixture aimed at helping rugby league crack the US market.

Fast forward to the modern day, the two teams have exactly the same opportunity to do so again – this time in a competitive fixture.

Anfield (1991)

All 12 Super League clubs competing in the competition can lay claim to this one: with Magic Weekend moving to Anfield in Liverpool for one year only in 2019. That year, the Warriors were beaten by Warrington.

But nearly 20 years earlier, Wigan were involved in an historic occasion in Liverpool when they hosted Penrith in the World Club Challenge at the venue, winning 21-4.

QEII Sports Centre (1994)

Another historic venue for a Wigan Warriors World Club Challenge occasion.

Wigan have actually played here twice; in 1997, they played a World Club game there against Brisbane and were beaten 34-0 but three years earlier, they registered an historic win over the Broncos to be crowned world champions.

Belmore Sports Ground (1997)

Wigan played at the iconic Belmore Oval in 1997 as part of the expanded World Club Challenge.

That day, they were victorious against Canterbury Bulldogs, winning 22-18.

Wembley Stadium (various)

Of course, whether it’s the new Wembley or the famous old stadium, no rugby league club is associated with the capital city and its most iconic venue quite like Wigan.

They have recorded a whole host of famous victories there down the years – the most recent of which came as recently as last month, when they defeated Warrington Wolves to win the Challenge Cup once again.

Murrayfield (2002-10)

The Warriors have played in one of Scottish sport’s most iconic stadiums on three separate occasions in the 2000s: and they’ve won every single time.

Their first visit there was for the 2002 Challenge Cup final, when they defeated St Helens. Seven years later, they went back for Magic Weekend clashes against the Saints and Huddersfield – winning both of them, giving them a perfect record at Murrayfield.

Millennium Stadium (2004-11)

Wigan have played in Cardiff on four occasions, the first of which came in 2004 in the Challenge Cup final, when they lost to St Helens.

And bizarrely, Wigan have never won a fixture there. Their three Magic Weekend ties in 2007, 2008 and 2011 resulted in two more defeats to the Saints, as well as a draw.

Allianz Stadium (2014)

As well as hosting numerous World Club Challenge matches on this side of the world, Wigan have also played their part in some iconic ones Down Under, too.

That included a trip to Australia a decade ago to face the almighty Sydney Roosters in the 2014 event – with the Warriors beaten 36-14 at Allianz Stadium.

WIN Stadium, Wollongong (2018)

Wigan were front and centre of another historic occasion for Super League – when they took part in the first-ever game in the competition’s history to take place outside of Europe.

They travelled to Australia to face Hull FC in Wollongong, winning the clash 24-10.

Beat Hull FC 24-10

Nou Camp (2019)

The home of FC Barcelona hosted Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons five years ago in an historic Super League fixture in mainland Spain.

The heart of Catalonia played host to a mouthwatering tie between the two teams, with a crowd of over 26,000 attending to watch Catalans beat Wigan 33-16.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (2022)

For one year only in 2022, the Challenge Cup final switched from Wembley across London to the new home of Tottenham Hotspur: and Wigan Warriors were involved.

The Warriors made history by winning the cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, beating Huddersfield in an engrossing and thrilling finale to lift rugby league’s most famous prize once again.

