Next year’s World Club Challenge is pencilled in to take place exactly one week before two of Super League’s biggest clubs head to Las Vegas, Love Rugby League understands.

The showdown between the Super League and NRL champions is pencilled in to take place on the weekend of Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23 – and crucially, it is set to take place in the United Kingdom as things stand.

One week later, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will participate in an historic Super League fixture at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas alongside a mouthwatering NRL double-header and a Test match between Australia and England’s women.

And Love Rugby League has learned that tentative plans are calling for the World Club Challenge to take place exactly before that – with a date on that particular weekend not yet locked in.

That could well depend on the identities of the teams participating in the event. If one of the four NRL sides playing in Vegas win the Grand Final and have to compete in the World Club Challenge, it would likely be earlier in the weekend.

That would also be potentially the case if Wigan or Warrington win the Super League Grand Final. However, if the game is comprised of two teams who are not attending Las Vegas, it would likely take place in a time-slot similar to this year, when the fixture was held on the Saturday evening at 8pm.

Both Wigan and Warrington are likely to head to Vegas on the Monday to participate in a full week’s worth of promotion and events.

And if either are competing in the World Club Challenge, it would set up a compelling week of rugby league both on and off the field.

Wigan are reigning champions in the World Club Challenge, after defeating Penrith Panthers – another side who are slated to travel to Vegas in March – in last year’s event at the Brick Community Stadium.

SUPER LEAGUE IN LAS VEGAS

The superb 13 the USA could select if they chose from every eligible player, including Super League & NRL stars

Super League is heading to Las Vegas: 7 surprising places games have been played before

Everything you need to know about the event: kick-off date and time, how to watch, venue..

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves’ first comments as Super League in Las Vegas schedule confirmed