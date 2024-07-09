Super League is officially heading to Las Vegas in 2025 – with Wigan Warriors to take on Warrington Wolves at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 1.

Wigan CEO Kris Radlinski admits there was a ‘unanimous desire’ to take part alongside the NRL’s double-header next year – with the Warriors and the Wolves to do battle Stateside in a historic first for Super League.

The game will be part of a four-game feast of rugby league, with Wigan and Warrington opening things up at 9:30pm GMT on Saturday, March 1. That will be followed by the NRL clash between Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors, before Australia’s Jillaroos take on England.

The day will finish with Penrith Panthers versus Cronulla Sharks.

Radlinski said: “I think many of us in the UK watched the games in Las Vegas earlier in the year and wished they could be a part of it, either playing or supporting. I spoke to my board about the possibility and there was a unanimous desire to be part of the occasion.”

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick admitted: “First of all credit must go to Kris Radlinski, Mike Danson and the Board at Wigan for driving this project. When approached about this opportunity we were on board from the outset. This initiative is fully aligned with our club’s positioning and ambitions.

“Playing in one of the world’s best entertainment destinations at a stunning venue is going to be an exciting and memorable experience for our supporters, players and partners. It will also put Super League on the map in a sports market full of opportunity.

“The Vegas games earlier this year really captured the imagination and showed the Rugby League world what can be achieved by thinking and aiming big – next year it is going to be even bigger and to be part of this concept is going to be really special.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Super League clubs step up interest in Huddersfield Giants forward

Andrew Abdo, the NRL CEO, said: “Las Vegas 2025 will be a bigger, bolder and better festival of Rugby League.

“The 2025 Las Vegas event will feature two highly anticipated NRL Premiership matches to open the season, the 2024 UK Challenge Cup finalists, Wigan and Warrington, and a Test match showcasing some of the most elite women’s players from both hemispheres.

“We’ve given fans the opportunity to plan early and take advantage of the Las Vegas festival experience – a true bucket list item for all Rugby League and sports fans.

“Thank you to all the participating teams who will now get the chance to perform on a global stage with huge exposure.”

A wide range of ticket and travel packages are set to go on sale later this month for those looking to be part of the historic trip for Super League and English rugby league.

Las Vegas 2025 schedule

Betfred Super League – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (1:30pm PST / 9:30pm GMT)

NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (4:00pm PST / 11:00am Midnight GMT)

Test Match – Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (6:00pm PST / 2am GMT March 2)

NRL – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (8:30pm PST / 430am GMT March 2)

READ NEXT: Super League mood table: St Helens rocked, Wigan Warriors soaring, Leeds Rhinos unstable