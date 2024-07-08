Super League clubs step up interest in Huddersfield Giants forward

Matty English’s long-term future could yet be away from Huddersfield Giants after several Super League clubs stepped up their interest in the prop.

English is currently out on loan at Castleford Tigers, on a short-term loan deal the Tigers would be keen to extend for as long as possible. That loan was an initial two weeks before being extended week-to-week, meaning Huddersfield could technically recall him at any time.

But Love Rugby League has learned that a number of Super League clubs – Castleford among them – are interested in pursuing a permanent deal for the forward for 2025.

English only signed a long-term deal at Huddersfield through to the end of 2026 last year, but he looks set to be on the outer at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 26-year-old has not been involved in a Huddersfield team since mid-May, when he featured in their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Since then, he has been overlooked for selection, which led to him joining Castleford on loan midway through last month. The Tigers have been delighted with English since arriving at the club and are keen to extend that deal if possible.

But they are not the only club watching him. British forwards, particularly ones of English’s age, are a rare commodity on the transfer market and news that he could potentially be available from Huddersfield has alerted sides who are well on with recruitment plans for 2025.

English has made well over 100 appearances since making his debut for Huddersfield in 2017. He has gone on to become an integral part of their side in recent seasons, which led to the Giants rewarding him with a new long-term deal last year.

However, his future at the club is now uncertain and several sides who are on the hunt for forwards to boost their pack for 2025 are monitoring his availability closely in regards to a possible deal.

English has featured in three games for Castleford since joining, and played a prominent role in their victory over St Helens on Friday night.

