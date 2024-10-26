Victor Radley puts Super League clubs on red alert with huge admission

England forward Victor Radley admits he ‘100 per cent’ wants to play in Super League at some stage in his career: and he has already cleared the decision with his family.

Radley is set to play an integral role for Shaun Wane’s side over the next fortnight as they prepare to face Samoa in a two-Test series, with the first match taking place at Wigan this weekend.

And the 26-year-old is about to put Super League clubs on high alert for his services, after admitting to Love Rugby League that he envisages a move to England at some stage in his career.

Radley, who is representing England through his Sheffield-born father’s heritage, admits he has already spoken to his partner about his intent to play in Super League and is adamant that he will play on these shores in the years ahead.

When asked if Super League was something he had considered, he said: “100 per cent. I’ve already spoke to my partner about it. We’ve got kids but I know she would love it as well over here. It’s something that I want to do for sure at some point in my career.”

However, the notion of Radley playing for a club in England in the near future appears to be wide of the mark. He is contract to Sydney Roosters until the end of the 2027 season, though there is no doubt that when Radley decides he wants to make the switch, there will be a long list of clubs interested.

READ NEXT: Ranking the 13 wildest kits in Super League history with Leigh in top five TWICE

For now, Radley is keen to right the wrongs of two years ago and exact revenge on Samoa following their heartbreaking Rugby League World Cup semi-final in 2022.

Radley almost missed this year’s autumn internationals after a shoulder injury that looked set to curtail his 2024 campaign early. But he insisted that once he had been cleared by the Roosters’ medical staff, he never once considered withdrawing from selection for England.

“Yeah, I didn’t think I would be here,” he said. “I thought I’d dislocated it at the time but when I found out it was a break I was pretty confident I could return quicker. We had eyes on the Grand Final, I got back a bit earlier and I’ve had a month off resting now. I’ve had a couple of weeks rehabbing it now and it’s all good.

“It means a lot to me to be here. At the time my thought process was around the Roosters because I wanted to play in the finals but then after that, I spoke to the staff there and they assured me that if I do everything right I’d be fine for England.”

ENGLAND V SAMOA BUILD UP

👉 Everything England coach Shaun Wane said ahead of first Samoa Test

👉 England versus Samoa attendance with likely Wigan crowd revealed

👉 Every England player’s academy team: Wigan Warriors dominate as FOURTEEN clubs included