Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers provide 7 players in Super League Team of the Week

Round 16 of Super League was certainly eventful, making our decisions for the latest Love Rugby League Team of the Week somewhat difficult.

There were a number of outstanding performers across the six games, though – here are our picks: with no fewer than six clubs included this week..

1. Bevan French (Wigan)

Another day, another influential display from French. The Aussie speedster was his usual eye-catching self in Wigan‘s 24-6 win over Leigh on Friday night, scoring two tries and racking up 201 metres from 20 carries. He also made a superb try-saving tackle on Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape in the first half.

2. Tom Johnstone (Catalans)

The England international, who will return to Wakefield Trinity for 2025 and beyond, was excellent in Catalans’ 15-14 golden point victory at Hull KR. As well as getting on the scoresheet, Johnstone made 174 metres from 21 carries whilst busting nine tackles and making a clean break.

3. Alex Mellor (Castleford)

Mellor is a back-rower by trade, but he filled the void left by the injured Sam Wood and Josh Hodson in Castleford‘s 8-6 win at St Helens. The 29-year-old put his hand up for the Tigers when they needed him most, making 159 metes from 20 carries whilst making nine tackles.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan)

We’re running out of superlatives to describe Wardle. He’s just an insanely good rugby league centre. He was strong on both sides of the ball against Leigh, providing three assists whilst making 14 tackles. The England international made an impressive 145 metres from nine carries, including two clean breaks and five tackle busts.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan)

Marshall is currently Super League’s leading try scorer, adding another one to his tally against the Leopards: and what a try it was. It is a try of the season contender for sure, with the Wigan winger producing an acrobatic finish in the corner whilst switching the ball in his hands mid-flight. Make sure to check it out if you haven’t already seen it.

6. George Williams (Warrington)

Williams played an influential role in Warrington’s 48-0 demolition of Huddersfield, providing two assists, with his short kicking game really coming to the fore. The England captain had plenty of involvement, making 20 carries and eight kicks in general play.

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford)

It was another man of the match performance Sneyd on Sunday afternoon as he helped Salford beat his former club Hull FC 22-20 on home soil. We all know how good Sneyd’s left boot is, with the England international making 18 kicks in general play whilst slotting over five goals.

8. Luke Thompson (Wigan)

The England international has made Love Rugby League’s Team of the Week on a number of occasions already this season, and he just seems to be getting better with every game that he plays. Thompson played well over an hour in Wigan’s win over Leigh, making 14 carries and 33 tackles.

9. Alrix Da Costa (Catalans)

Da Costa probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but he has developed into an established Super League hooker over the last couple of years. The France international made a staggering 39 tackles in their win over Hull KR, whilst scoring a try.

10. Paul Vaughan (Warrington)

The former Australia and Italy international has been one of Super League’s leading props ever since his arrival in England. Vaughan made 171 metres from 18 carries in Warrington’s big win over Huddersfield whilst making 21 tackles. The big fella even got on the scoresheet!

11. James McDonnell (Leeds)

Leeds 17-16 golden point win over London wasn’t a vintage performance from the Rhinos by any stretch, but McDonnell, who received a call-up to the England squad the week before, can be proud of his display. He made 43 tackles against the Broncos whilst making 117 metres from 12 carries, registering two clean breaks and four tackle busts.

12. George Lawler (Castleford)

Lawler made his return from a small bleed on the brain 10 days ago for the reserves, and he made his comeback for the first team in their remarkable win at St Helens on Friday night, capping it with a strong individual performance. The 28-year-old made 20 tackles in defence and 12 carries, busting five tackles.

13. Muizz Mustapha (Castleford)

Mustapha actually played in the front-row for Castleford but we’ve slotted him in at 13 for our Team of the Week. The Nigeria-born prop made 16 carries and 25 tackles in a workmanlike display against the Saints.

