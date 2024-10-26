Canberra Raiders have withdrawn their interest to sign England international Danny Walker from Warrington Wolves after their initial offer was rejected, according to reports in Australia.

The 25-year-old has been one of the leading hookers in Super League for several years now with his hometown club Warrington and his impressive performances attracted interest from Canberra a couple of months ago.

The Raiders had reportedly tabled a bid to sign Walker, who is contracted to Warrington until the end of 2026, but it was rejected by the Wolves, who have made no secret of their desire to keep hold of their key man.

And now, Australian publication CODE Sports has reported that the Raiders have ‘called time’ on their bid to sign Walker after they were ‘unable to strike a deal’ and have now ‘withdrawn their interest’.

It’s the news that Warrington fans were hoping for, with Walker having been a key part of their side since arriving from neighbours Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2019 season, making 128 appearances for the Wire to date.

He is currently in England camp after being called up by head coach Shaun Wane for their two-match Test series against Samoa on home soil this autumn.

Walker has previously spoken of his desire to test himself in the NRL at some stage in his career, but has insisted that he is happy and proud to be representing his hometown Warrington at present.

He came through the academy ranks at Widnes, playing 30 first-team games for the Vikings before joining his boyhood club ahead of the 2019 campaign, where he now stands on 128 appearances.

On the international stage, Walker has won four caps for England to date and was part of the side that claimed a 3-0 series win against Tonga last autumn: and he will be looking to add to his caps against Samoa over the next fortnight.

