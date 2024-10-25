Clubs across Super League have been busy in their recruitment drives ahead of the 2025 campaign, and with that, there is some serious talent heading to England.

More than 40 transfers have already been confirmed across the competition ahead of next season, including a number of new arrivals from the NRL.

Fans are sure to get off their seats with a number of new signings, but which are the most exciting across the competition? Here, we’ve ranked 11 of the most exciting coming to Super League in 2025…

11. Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons)

Cotric will experience Super League for the first time in 2025 after signing a three-year deal with Catalans.

The 25-year-old outside-back has scored 63 tries in 149 appearances in the NRL for Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders. He made his international debut for Australia in 2019 and has also made a solitary appearance for New South Wales in the State of Origin arena. He is set to represent Serbia for the first time this autumn, too.

10. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Niu already boasts plenty of talent and at just 23 years of age, his best is still to come, you feel. He has inked a three-year contract with the Leopards after making more than 50 appearances in the NRL for Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins.

The Tonga international has won three caps for his country and played in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022. He can play anywhere in the backline and you’d think he will fill the void left by Ricky Leutele at centre. He’s a quick player with good footwork, so opposition defences better watch out!

9. Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

Feldt arrives at St Helens on a two-year contract having become a fans’ favourite at his beloved North Queensland Cowboys, scoring 151 tries in 217 appearances for the NRL club between 2013 and 2024.

The 32-year-old represented Australia at the Nines World Cup in 2019 and played twice for Queensland in the State of Origin arena in 2021. He is likely to fill the void left by Tommy Makinson on the wing for Saints.

8. Isaac Liu (Leigh Leopards)

Liu is one of the most experienced new arrivals in Super League heading into next season, with the former New Zealand and Samoa international having made 272 appearances in the NRL for Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans.

The 33-year-old is likely to plug the gap left by departing captain John Asiata at 13. Liu will bring a wealth of experience to Adrian Lam’s side, having won two NRL Grand Finals with the Roosters.

7. Jordan Rapana (Hull FC)

Rapana is another high-profile name heading to Super League in 2025, with the New Zealand and Cook Islands international signing a two-year contract with Hull.

The 35-year-old is more than likely going to play fullback for John Cartwright’s side and brings a wealth of experience with him, having scored 106 tries in 214 games over the last decade for Canberra.

6. Tom Burgess (Huddersfield Giants)

The Dewsbury-born powerhouse will return to Super League next season after spending 12 seasons in the NRL with South Sydney, making 249 appearances for the Rabbitohs between 2013 and 2024.

Burgess came through the ranks at Bradford Bulls and played 45 games for the club prior to heading Down Under. The England international has signed a three-year contract with Huddersfield and will bring plenty of firepower to the Giants pack.

5. Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons)

Keary has been one of the best half-backs in the world for the last decade, with more than 230 NRL appearances under his belt for the Rabbitohs and Roosters.

There was talk that Keary would retire at the end of the 2024 campaign, but he decided to take up a two-year contract with Catalans.

Keary has been there and done it on the biggest of stages. He has represented his birth nation Australia and his country of heritage Ireland on the international stage, whilst also donning the Blues jersey in State of Origin. Let’s not forget to mention that he is a three-time NRL champion! A huge signing for the Dragons.

4. Tevita Pangai Junior (Catalans Dragons)

Pangai Junior is the very definition of a powerhouse. He has signed a one-year contract with Catalans for 2025 and if Steve McNamara and the Catalans coaching staff can get the best out of him, then he has the potential to be one of the best forwards in Super League.

The 28-year-old, who stands at 6ft 3in and weighs 117kg, has won six caps for Tonga on the international stage and played for New South Wales last year in the Origin arena.

3. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

The 26-year-old, who is the son of Australian dual-code icon Wendell Sailor, will experience Super League for the first time in 2025 after signing a two-year contract with St Helens.

Sailor has pace to burn and he can play at fullback, wing or half-back, so he’ll give St Helens coach Paul Wellens a healthy headache when it comes to selecting his 17.

It’ll be interesting to see where Sailor fits into the Saints side come Round One, whether they go with Jack Welsby at fullback, with Sailor partnering Jonny Lomax in the halves, or vice-versa: but he is a serious talent, make no mistake about it.

2. David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards)

The Leopards have pulled off a major coup in signing fullback Armstrong on a three-year contract from 2025.

The 23-year-old only made his NRL debut earlier this year, scoring five tries in as many games for Newcastle Knights. The Moree-born speedster is an excellent addition and Leigh have done extremely well to secure his services despite Newcastle openly saying they wanted to retain the talented prospect.

Armstrong will certainly get bums off seats and he is a box office type of player. He’s going to be exciting to watch in 2025, that’s for sure.

1. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The New Zealand icon has signed a one-year contract with Hull KR for 2025 in what is one of the biggest signings in Super League history.

The 35-year-old powerhouse made 310 appearances for Sydney Roosters between 2010 and 2024, helping the Roosters win three NRL Premierships as well as three World Club Challenge titles.

On the international stage, Waerea-Hargreaves has won 33 caps for New Zealand, representing the Kiwis in the last three World Cups. He adds enormous size and power to Hull KR’s forward pack for 2025 and Super League fans will no doubt enjoy watching him in action.

