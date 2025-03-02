Sam Burgess questions Warrington Wolves players after Las Vegas defeat

Sam Burgess admitted his Warrington Wolves side missed an opportunity to perform on the biggest stage on Saturday: before admitting his players ‘weren’t willing to do the hard stuff’.

The Wire were heavily beaten in Las Vegas in an historic occasion for Super League, losing 48-24 to Wigan. They trailed 42-0 at one stage and were second-best for most of the evening.

That left Burgess bitterly disappointed post-match after Warrington’s first Super League defeat of 2025. And he pointed the finger at his players’ ability to dig deep towards the end of the first half.

He said: “We’re disappointed with the result. We missed an opportunity on a big stage in a big moment. We were tight in the game early on and then we just weren’t willing to do the hard stuff at the end of the first half. It cost us the game.

“Conceding 48 points is really disappointing.”

They did at least put on a show in the final half-hour, scoring four tries as the second half ultimately finished 24-24. But that wasn’t good enough for the Wire head coach.

When asked why he felt his side were so underwhelming, Burgess admitted it was an unwanted first for him as a head coach, with his side comprehensively outplayed.

“We’ve got to find that out pretty quick,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve felt we’ve not been in a game so it’s a new one. I’m going to figure out and the players have got to find some answers too.

“We can score points, and we know we can defend our errors but tonight we weren’t willing to get it done.”

The Wire return to England and then face newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity at home next weekend.

MORE REACTION FROM VEGAS: Wigan Warriors ratings as star claims perfect 10 against Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas