Scotland and Ireland finalise Test squads including Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants stars

Scotland and Ireland have named their 19-man squads ahead of their Test match at Gateshead International Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

The Bravehearts and Wolfhounds are coming off matches against the Netherlands, with a domestic-only Scotland side going down to a 34-26 defeat, whilst Ireland picked up a 30-28 victory.

It will be the first meeting between Scotland and Ireland at men’s Test level in six years, with Ireland winning 36-10 in the European Championship at the Morton Stadium in Santry, Ireland.

Scotland captain Dale Ferguson is set to win his 23rd cap, leaving him only one behind record holder Danny Brough.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants’ new recruit George King will again captain Ireland after leading the Wolfhounds at the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

King’s new Huddersfield team-mate Harry Rushton has been named in Ged Corcoran’s squad, whilst Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards), Riley Dean (Oldham) and Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants) are set to make their debuts for the Irish.

As for Scotland, Sheffield Eagles half-back Izaac Farrell is set to make his debut for the Bravehearts after previously representing Jamaica back in 2021.

There will be five players across both teams from Super League clubs. Warrington Wolves youngster Isaac Reid will line up for Scotland, whilst McGowan, Rushton, King (all Huddersfield), Lewis Wing (Hull KR) and Brand (Leigh) will feature for Ireland.

Scotland’s 19-man squad: Brett Carter, Charlie Emslie (both Barrow Raiders), Dale Ferguson (Dewsbury Rams), Peter Burns (Edinburgh Eagles), Matty Fletcher, Ross Whitmore (both Hunslet RLFC), Oscar Thomas (Keighley Cougars), Cameron Cullen (Leeds Beckett University), Hayden Cumming (Mackay Magpies), Keiran Moran (Midlands Hurricanes), Ben Morris (Northumbria University), Izaac Farrell, Bayley Liu (both Sheffield Eagles), Jacob Grierson (Siddal), Joe Lowe (Tonneins Phoenix), Isaac Reid (Warrington Wolves), Guy Graham (Whitehaven RLFC), Johnny Hutton (Workington Town), Jack Teanby (York Knights)

Ireland’s 19-man squad: Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs), Jamie Gill, Joe Keyes, Ronan Michael (all Bradford Bulls), Liam O’Callaghan (Cornwall), Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles), Zack McComb (Halifax Panthers), Aaron Lynch (Haresfinch), Aidan McGowan, George King, Harry Rushton (all Huddersfield Giants), Ethan O’Hanlon (Hunslet RLFC), Lewis Wing (Hull KR), Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards), Sam Winney (London Broncos), Riley Dean, Pat Moran (both Oldham), Stephen Cahill, (Tullamore Rugby Club), James Farrar (York RLFC)

What the coaches have said

Scotland coach Nathan Graham said: “We missed out on games last year so it was important to get this on.

“We have a relatively new looking squad with 10 potential debutants so it’s exciting for them and I know they will bring a lot of positive energy to the group.

“It should be a tough battle, I’m really looking forward to seeing the lads perform and representing Scotland Rugby League with pride and passion.”

Ireland coach Ged Corcoran said: “I’m pleased and excited to be back around my players, especially as it’s been two years since our last competitive fixture together. We’ve had a great week’s preparation reconnecting with our roots.

“There is a real buzz around our squad especially with the lads who have been promoted to our senior squad from our pathways (19’s & ‘A’s) programme.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how we manage under pressure, it’s great to be back playing international games.”

The men’s international Test between Scotland and Ireland takes place at Gateshead International Stadium on Sunday, 2pm kick-off. Tickets can be found here.

