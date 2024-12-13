Warrington Wolves plan to continue their fledgling partnership with NRL champions Penrith Panthers in Las Vegas: with the two clubs to train with one another in preparation for their Stateside fixtures.

Sam Burgess‘ side have already built a connection with Ivan Cleary’s four-time, all-conquering NRL premiers in the last year or so. They hosted the Panthers for an opposed training session ahead of Penrith’s defeat to Wigan Warriors in this year’s World Club Challenge.

And with both clubs on the billing for Vegas in March, Wire coach Burgess has told The Run Home with Joel and Fletch that their partnership will continue into 2025.

They plan to do another opposed training session with one another going into Warrington’s historic Super League clash against Wigan Warriors.

Burgess said: “We’re in for the week, seven days, we’re in Sunday to Sunday. We have a great connection with the Panthers boys.

“When they came over for the World Club Challenge we did some opposed with them and we gave them some our young boys. We have a day with those guys doing opposed with the Panthers over in Vegas.

“We have a great little relationship with them, our academy fellas come out on a trip 18 months ago and they trained out of the Panthers set up there. It’s a great club obviously, so much success but beneath all that the culture in the place is fantastic.”

Burgess also admitted he cannot wait to experience Vegas – insisting the whole sport in the UK is excited about what could be a game-changing moment for the competition.

He said: “It’s almost the talk of the town at the moment. It’s such an exciting thing for the sport over here because it will be prime time on Saturday night on Sky Sports. The whole country is talking about it really and for rugby league, that’s a big thing.

