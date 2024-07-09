Super League is heading to Las Vegas in 2025 – with confirmation that Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves are heading Stateside to play a Super League fixture for the very first time.

The two sides will head to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 1 in an historic first for the British game – with two of the competition’s biggest sides joining in the NRL’s feast of rugby league.

Here’s absolutely everything you need to know about the occasion and the game – with more information to be updated as it comes in.

Kick-off date and time

The match will be held on Saturday, March 1 – with a kick-off time specifically designed to cater for audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Super League game will kick off at 1:30pm local time in Las Vegas – which is 9:30pm GMT. The full schedule is:

Betfred Super League – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (1:30pm PST / 9:30pm GMT)

NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (4:00pm PST / 11:00am Midnight GMT)

Test Match – Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (6:00pm PST / 2am GMT March 2)

NRL – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (8:30pm PST / 430am GMT March 2)

Where will the match be played?

The contest will be played at Allegiant Stadium, located in Paradise, Nevada – a stadium with a capacity of 65,000.

Home of NFL side the Las Vegas Raiders, the stadium has hosted some of the world’s biggest sporting events. It was the venue for Super Bowl LVIII earlier this year and next year, will host WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania.

And next year, it will count Super League and the NRL alongside its headline acts as rugby league.

What other games are taking place?

For the second edition of the NRL’s Las Vegas venture, there is a lot going on. The headline is the NRL double-header, which will feature games between Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders and the Warriors.

Furthermore, England’s women are also expected to be a part of the event, taking on Australia’s Jillaroos in an eagerly-anticipated clash between two of the best sides in the world.

Throw in Wigan versus Warrington, and there’s a four-game feast of rugby league.

How can I watch it?

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports – as part of the broadcaster’s commitment to show every single game live on the channel for 2024 and 2025.

There are also discussions about how the BBC can be involved in the trip, Love Rugby League understands.

Are there travel packages on offer?

RL Commercial, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves have confirmed that a string of travel packages are expected to be made available later in July.

