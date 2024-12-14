Wests Tigers half-back Jayden Sullivan has turned down interest from multiple Super League clubs and now looks set to continue his NRL career with South Sydney in 2025.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this summer that Sullivan was being courted by Super League clubs, after being informed by the Tigers he no longer had a future at the club despite being under contract for three more seasons.

A number teams, including Salford Red Devils, were thought to be weighing up a switch for Sullivan – but he has decided against making the move to England on numerous occasions. He instead was determined to continue his career in the NRL.

And that persistence and patience now looks to have paid off, with Sullivan set to land a big-money switch to South Sydney for 2025 to replace the outgoing Lachlan Ilias.

That could have a knock-on effect for former St Helens half-back Lewis Dodd, who was in line to start the season for the Bunnies in the halves, but now faces fresh competition for a starting berth.

Sullivan’s switch comes as reports in Australia confirm that Wests will chip in almost a million dollars to get the half-back off their books in 2025.

He is reported to be earning $700,000 per season – around £350,000 – and with three years left on his contract at the Tigers, the club are now set to contribute almost half of his remaining salary to facilitate a move.

The player reportedly underwent a medical with Souths on Friday that would see him become the latest addition to Wayne Bennett’s squad for 2025.

And any chance of a Super League switch is now firmly off the table despite the player being offered to clubs on multiple occasions as a recruitment option throughout the summer.

