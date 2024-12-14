An unnamed Super League hooker has turned down the chance to join the NRL in 2026 and instead remain in England, according to reports in Australia.

Code Sports have the snippet detailing that one hooker from an English club was seemingly offered the chance to sign terms in Australia for next year – but decided against the move.

It is unclear whether or not the player in question was off-contract at the end of next season, which means he would be allow to discuss terms now for the 2026 campaign.

A quick glance at the players off-contract that play hooker suggests a couple of names. St Helens star Moses Mbye had been linked with a move to the NRL in recent weeks, and he is in the final 12 months of his contract with Paul Wellens’ side. However, the club were keen to tie him down to a new contract, and they may well have succeeded.

Huddersfield’s Tom Deakin is another hooker that falls into the category of being off-contract at the end of next season: as does his team-mate and new signing Zac Woolford.

Perhaps the most high-profile off-contract name though is Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape. The hooker is also in the final year of his contract in Super League and would certainly not be short of suitors from NRL clubs if he decided to return Down Under.

Leigh want to keep him, and the prospect of a new Papua New Guinea team entering the NRL in 2028 could work in the Leopards’ favour, with Ipape possibly committing to Super League until the new franchise enters.

There are other under contract names who have been targeted by the NRL, too. That list includes Warrington hooker Danny Walker, who was subject to interest from Canberra Raiders earlier this year. However, that move never materialised, and he will remain with the Wire in 2025.

Wigan star Brad O’Neill also has admirers Down Under: but he has just signed a new long-term deal with the Super League champions.

