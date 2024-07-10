Discipline is a huge factor in how successful a team can be in Super League.

As the gulf between the top sides narrows; penalties, yellow cards and even red cards can be a key factor in defining the outcome of games.

But how does the discipline of each team compare across this current campaign? Well, Love Rugby League has done some digging to rank each Super League club by their disciplinary record.

Penalties conceded

Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors sit on opposite ends of the table for penalties conceded

The Wigan Warriors might hold all four trophies at the moment, but unfortunately for them they also sit at the top of the charts for penalties conceded. Matt Peet‘s side have conceded 115 penalties in their 15 Super League games this season, an average of 7.7 per game.

They also have conceded 10 more than the next ‘naughtiest’ (I’m sorry) team, Salford Red Devils, who sit on 105 penalties in their 16 matches this season.

Wigan’s Challenge Cup final opponents, Warrington Wolves, can proudly boast the best record in Super League. Sam Burgess‘ side have currently only conceded 67 penalties in their 16 league matches this season, an average of 4.2 per game.

12. Wigan Warriors-115 (15 games)

11. Salford Red Devils-105

10. Hull FC-102

9. Leeds Rhinos-97

8. Huddersfield Giants-87

7. Castleford Tigers-86

6. Leigh Leopards-82 (15 games)

5. St Helens-80

4. Catalans Dragons-77

3. London Broncos-73

2. Hull KR-71

1. Warrington Wolves-67

Red cards conceded

Former Hull FC prop Franklin Pele after his red card in round one-Alamy

2024 has been a tough year for Hull FC, and they find themselves top of the charts for red cards. Franklin Pele and Nu Brown (who are both no longer at the club) were both sent off in the opening two rounds of Super League, and Ligi Sao also saw red in the opening game of the season against Hull KR.

Whilst Wigan might sit top of the pile for penalties conceded, they have only received two red cards to date.

There are still five clubs still to receive their first red card of the campaign, and three clubs are tied together on two and two teams are both on one card apiece.

12. Hull FC-3

=8. Huddersfield Giants-2

=8. St Helens-2

=8. Castleford Tigers-2

=8. Wigan Warriors-2

=6. Salford Red Devils-1

=6. Catalans Dragons-1

=1. Hull KR-0

=1. Leigh Leopards-0

=1. London Broncos-0

=1. Leeds Rhinos-0

=1. Warrington Wolves-0

Yellow cards conceded

John Asiata of Leigh Leopards

It’s another unwanted record for Leigh Leopards here, as they currently lead the way for yellow cards in Super League. Adrian Lam’s men have been handed 11 yellow cards, with John Asiata, Brad Dwyer and Tom Briscoe (now of Hull FC) all copping two cards apiece.

They are closely followed by Hull FC, on 10, and Salford Red Devils on 9.

Castleford Tigers were the only team left on no yellow cards until round 14, when Cain Robb was sent to the sin-bin in their defeat to Wigan Warriors.

12. Leigh Leopards-11

11. Hull FC-10

10. Salford Red Devils-9

=8. Leeds Rhinos-6

=8. Wigan Warriors-6

=4. Hull KR-5

=4. Huddersfield Giants-5

=4. Catalans Dragons-5

=4. Warrington Wolves-5

3. London Broncos-3

2. St Helens-2

1. Castleford Tigers-1

