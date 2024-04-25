The Super League season is now well underway – and there are some fantastic partnerships on the edges.

That’s been magnified lately by comments surrounding Huddersfield Giants duo Adam Swift and Esan Marsters, who are in some of their career-best form.

But that got us thinking. Across the whole of the competition, who are the best partnerships that play centre and wing together? We’ve put our necks on the line and decided to rank the best of them..

7 Ash Handley and Paul Momirovski (Leeds)

A rib injury ended Handley’s ever-present record last weekend, but his form at the beginning of 2024 has been great. He’s played almost all his games alongside new recruit Momirovski, who has settled into life in Super League well.

6. Matt Ikuvalu and Tom Johnstone/Davies (Catalans)

Catalans Dragons centre Matt Ikuvalu celebrates a try

Ikuvalu has been one of the more under-rated players in Super League so far in 2024 for our money – which can often by the case given how Catalans fly under the radar out of the spotlight.

He’s played centre with three different wingers this year: Johnstone, Davies and Fouad Yaha – but whenever he is with either of the two Toms, particularly Davies, he looks to strike up a real threat. Johnstone and Davies are once again in great form this year – and when they play outside Ikuvalu, they look even better.

5. Josh Thewlis and Toby King (Warrington)

Thewlis has solidified his position as one of Warrington’s two starting wingers alongside Matty Ashton in some style this year. He has eight tries in all competitions and has proven to be reliable from the kicking tee too – and he’s formed a fine pairing with King.

Since returning from his Grand Final-winning season at Wigan Warriors last year, King has featured in all-but one of Wire’s games in league and cup, and he looks to be in superb form in 2024. Together, they look a great threat.

4. Peta Hiku and Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Peta Hiku of Hull KR

A pairing that only came together after the opening few rounds, and one no Rovers fan would have called in pre-season – not least because Burgess wasn’t a Hull KR player at the start of it!

Hiku has thrived since moving out of fullback in favour of Niall Evalds, and with Evalds at fullback, it has enabled Burgess to slot in on the wing. They’ve played five games together and scored 11 tries in that time – and in three of those games, Burgess and Hiku have both crossed. In a backline with plenty of depth and talent, one certainty appears to be Burgess and Hiku on the right.

3. Ricky Leutele and Josh Charnley (Leigh)

Charnley, one of Super League’s most prolific try-scorers for a decade, has proven to be a brilliant signing for Leigh. And he’s got a superb centre partner in Leutele, too.

Leutele’s injury troubles at the end of last year were a worry for Leigh but he has done well so far in 2024, despite Leigh struggling at the wrong end of the table. They both have four tries apiece in Super League and are undoubtedly stronger when playing together.

2. Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall (Wigan)

Liam Marshall

Marshall is the joint-top try-scorer in Super League so far in 2024, and looks to be flourishing once again under the guidance of Matt Peet.

And he’s formed a dynamic and devastating partnership with Wardle on Wigan’s left-edge, with the former Huddersfield man, who himself has hit new heights since making the move to the DW Stadium.

1. Adam Swift and Esan Marsters (Huddersfield)

Adam Swift scoring an acrobatic try in their win over Hull FC

For our money, the leading pairing on the edge in Super League this year has to be Huddersfield duo Swift and Marsters.

Swift is the joint-top try-scorer in the competition with nine tries, as well as five more in the Challenge Cup in 2024. But he’s been supported fantastically by Marsters, who has really hit his stride this year after a stop-start first season in England.

Marsters and Swift are among the leading players in a number of metrics: tries, tackle busts, carries, metres.. you name it, the pair are up there. We’d say so far in 2024, it’s Swift and Marsters who are the best pairing.

