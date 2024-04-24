England’s 2017 World Cup final half-back Kevin Brown is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, this season’s new feature on Love Rugby League.

Brown made well over 400 professional appearances across a career that saw him debut at Wigan Warriors, before long spells at Huddersfield, Warrington and Widnes. Brown ended his career at Salford following a loan stint at Leigh, and played ten times for his country including at stand-off in the 6-0 World Cup final defeat against Australia in 2017.

Brown holds the somewhat unique record of having played in four Challenge Cup finals for four different teams and losing all four, coming up short with Wigan in 2004, Huddersfield in 2009, Warrington in 2018 and Salford in 2020.

He has played alongside some of the greatest players in the game over his illustrious career, and speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, Brown picked his ultimate 17 of players he lined up alongside during his playing days.

1. Kris Radlinski

He is one of the most consistent, hard-working and best defensive full-backs I have ever played with. A calm head, Mr consistency.

2. Ryan Hall

I played in the 2017 World Cup with Ryan and thought he was absolutely phenomenal. He is like an extra forward carrying the ball in the middle and when he gets an opportunity to score he makes it look easy.

3. Gary Connolly

One of the most naturally-gifted players I have ever seen. Some of the stuff he could do with the ball and his energy and fitness was unbelievable.

4. Kallum Watkins

Athletically Kallum is sensational. Very consistent and someone that if you have half a chance you can rely on. He is also a fantastic bloke and a real good guy to have in your team.

5. Pat Richards

Not much needs saying about Pat. If you need a drop goal from the touchline, a goal kicking or a safe pair of hands then Pat is the man.

6. Sean O’Loughlin

I put him at 6 because his brother-in-law had to be in the side as well. We made the grade together at Wigan then played together for England. A great ball-player, brilliant defender and leader.

7. Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam leads the try celebrations with Gary Connolly (left) and Kris Radlinski (right) during their Kelloggs Nurti Grain Challenge Cup Final against St Helens at Murrayfield.

Naturally gifted, really brave and smart. He knew when to take the line on and when to pass. I played centre outside him and he made my job really easy.

8. James Graham

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix

Played with James all the way through the juniors in St Helens at amateur sides at Thatto Heath from 12, 13 years old right through to the World Cup final. I wouldn’t want anyone else alongside me in terms of toughness, heart, energy and effort. The ultimate competitor.

9. James Roby

James Roby celebrates his 500th appearance for St Helens in April 2022 – Alamy

Just a freak. The best 9 that the Super League has ever produced. The best players are consistent, and his fitness levels were something else.

10. Adrian Morley

Moz was a brick wall. I played with him a couple of times in New Zealand and his carries and collisions were phenomenal with the impact he had.

11. Sam Burgess

Photo: Julian Smith/AAP/PA Images

The best import I have ever seen go to Australia and dominate. He was the best, a complete leader, very tough and athletic.

12. Jamie Peacock

Like Sam, one of the toughest and most inspirational players I have ever been around.

13. Andy Farrell

The best player I have played with. He could do anything, The best player on the field if he played prop, 6 or 13. The captain and probably the goal-kicker too.

Substitutes

14. Stuart Fielden

Unplayable for a six or seven-year period. Respected through the game.

15. Josh Hodgson

A perfect foil for Roby. I think if Josh would have played in the 2017 World Cup final alongside Robes then that could have made the difference. The creativity he has for a hooker was like playing with an extra half.

16. Elliott Whitehead

Elliott Whitehead crosses for a try on his final appearance for England – Alamy

Another great NRL import who has killed it. Very intelligent and a great try scorer.

17. Jonny Lomax

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix

The best player in Super League for a number of years. I have played with him and roomed with him and you couldn’t get a nicer bloke. He has adapted his game so much with the injuries he has faced and a key reason for Saints’ recent dominance.

