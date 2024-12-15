St Helens may have only made three new signings heading into the new season: but they are three significant additions which will only strengthen Paul Wellens’ side.

The Saints endured a tough 2024 campaign, finishing sixth in the Super League table and just managing to scrape into the play-offs after a torrid period with injuries, particularly in the forward pack.

But they have gone out and recruited three new signings ahead of 2025 in the shape of pivot Tristan Sailor (Brisbane Broncos) and wing duo Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys) and Lewis Murphy (Sydney Roosters).

The Saints – with a fit and healthy squad – will no doubt want to bounce back in style next season: but how could they line up? Here, Love Rugby League looks at how Wellens’ side is shaping up and analyses their strongest 17…

1. Jack Welsby

2024 was probably the toughest year of Welsby’s career so far due to injury: but there is no doubting his supreme talent. The beauty of Welsby is that he can play at fullback or in the halves, giving Wellens plenty of options when it comes to lining up his team. He’s retained the No. 1 shirt for 2025, so we suspect he’ll start the season at fullback.

2. Kyle Feldt

The Australian winger has arrived at Saints on a two-year contract after spending 12 seasons with his boyhood club North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL, scoring 151 tries in 217 appearances. He has taken the No. 2 jersey which was vacated by Tommy Makinson.

RELATED: St Helens’ 2025 squad numbers revealed as history created by new signing

3. Konrad Hurrell

Hurrell has recently signed a one-year contract extension and will enter his fourth season with Saints in 2025. The Tongan powerhouse has also been given the number three jersey which gives an indication that the right centre spot is his to lose.

4. Mark Percival

The Widnesian has been one of the premiere centres in Super League for the best part of a decade now, having made his first-team debut back in 2013. When fit and injury-free, Percival is undoubtedly one of the best centres in the competition.

5. Jon Bennison or Lewis Murphy

Whilst it’s almost certain the right wing spot will be taken by the experienced Feldt, the left wing spot is up for grabs, it seems.

Academy product Bennison has been given the No. 5 jersey for 2025 having made more than 50 appearances in the Red V since his debut in 2021: but he faces strong competition from new recruit Murphy, who returns to England after a year in Australia with the Roosters.

The Saints also still have Thailand-born speedster Tee Ritson amongst their first-team squad, so it’ll be interesting to see who Wellens goes with in Round One.

DON’T MISS: 2025 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues

6. Tristan Sailor

Sailor is one of Super League’s most high-profile signings heading into the new season – with the 26-year-old impressing in the NRL whenever given the chance by St George Illawarra Dragons and then Brisbane. He is a serious talent with plenty of pace and a tidy short kicking game. He will don the No. 6 jersey at Saints but is also comfortable playing fullback.

7. Jonny Lomax

The St Helens skipper has moved from numbers six to seven ahead of next season following Lewis Dodd’s departure to the NRL and Sailor’s arrival. Lomax had to do it tough last season playing behind a depleted pack, but there is no questioning his ability. He has been one of Super League’s leading playmakers for a number of years.

8. Alex Walmsley

The England international was limited to just 15 appearances last season due to injury so he’ll be hungrier than ever to get back firing and have a strong 2025. Walmsley is entering the twilight years of his stellar career but he still has plenty left in the tank. Saints missed his presence at times last season.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League club’s quota situation with only TWO clubs left with space

9. Daryl Clark

It’s probably fair to say that it wouldn’t have been the debut season Clark had in mind when he arrived on a three-year deal from Warrington: but his performances were pretty strong throughout the year, scoring eight tries in 24 games in the Red V.

10. Matty Lees

Lees was Saints’ best forward last season by some distance. He continued to step up to the plate when they were down on troops and went on to make the Super League Dream Team before representing England in their Test series win over Samoa. Wellens will be wanting more of the same from Lees in 2025.

RELATED: Super League’s best props of 2024 ranked: Matty Lees, Wigan Warriors duo…

11. Curtis Sironen

Sironen has received a starting shirt number for the first time in his St Helens career – with the towering Australian forward taking the number 11 from the retired Sione Mata’utia. Sironen boasts a big presence when he’s on the field and doesn’t half cause some damage on the edge. A quality back-rower.

12. Joe Batchelor

2022 was, arguably, Batchelor’s best season of his career as he played 29 games for Saints and went on to represent in the World Cup that year.

However, it has since been a frustrating time on the injury front for him, being limited to 36 appearances over the last two seasons in total. He is an exceptional back-rower on his day, so here’s hoping he can have some better luck with injuries in 2025.

13. Morgan Knowles

Knowles is a shoo-in at loose forward, you suspect, given that he has been one of the best in his position across Super League for several years now. He was limited to 18 games last season but he’s a real solid player when he’s fully fit. It’s safe to say that Knowles would be one of the first names on Wellens’ teamsheet when fit and available.

Bench

14. Moses Mbye

Mbye has taken the bench utility role exceptionally well since his arrival in 2023. The former Origin representative is comfortable play hooker or half-back, so his versatility from the bench comes in handy for Saints.

15. James Bell

The Scotland international has become a fans’ favourite at the Totally Wicked Stadium since his arrival ahead of the 2022 campaign. Always one of the hardest working players on the field, Bell loves a tackle but also is a fine player with the ball in his hands.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League club’s best transfer decision with Hull KR, Hull FC masterstrokes named

16. George Delaney

Delaney is one of the most highly-rated young British front-rowers in the game. The 20-year-old has taken to Super League like a duck to water since his debut in 2022, having 48 appearances already. He stood up well last season when Wellens’ troops were doing it tough with injuries.

17. Agnatius Paasi

The Tongan wrecking ball gave St Helens a point of difference through the middle when he returned from injury back in May. Paasi will want to hit the ground running for a huge 2025 with a full pre-season under his belt.

READ NEXT

👉 Wakefield Trinity’s top 10 Super League scorers including FIVE England internationals

👉 Every Super League club’s dual-registration partners heading into 2025 season

👉 Warrington Wolves’ incredible strongest 2025 line-up after PNG star’s arrival