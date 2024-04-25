Sky Sports duo Jon Wilkin and Sam Tomkins have suggested Jake Connor became distracted in a personal feud with Daryl Clark during Thursday’s defeat to St Helens to such an extent that Connor became “selfishly absorbed” – with Wilkin telling him: “Do your job!”

Huddersfield narrowly lost 13-12 to St Helens on Thursday evening, with a late Jonny Lomax drop goal proving to be the difference. However, as can so often be the case, Connor was at the centre of a number of flashpoints, several of them involving Saints hooker Daryl Clark.

And after Connor protested at being struck in the face by Morgan Knowles seconds before Clark scored the try that levelled the game, both Wilkin and Tomkins didn’t hold back in their criticism of Connor post-match.

Of the battle between Connor and Clark, Wilkin said: “Jake got distracted by this within the game. I don’t think it serves him well. Daryl came out on top, he got man of the match and changed the game.

“Jake made two or three clunky errors. He’s in the tackle, fair enough he’s claiming Morgan Knowles has took a swing at him, whatever.. get on with the game man, do your job! Jake Connor has got selfishly absorbed in a conflict that’s served him and his team no good whatsoever.”

Tomkins followed by saying: “If you’re a player like that trying to get under peoples’ skin, you’ve got to have the thickest skin yourself.

“Jake can’t try antagonising people and be the one come out losing. And if this was a boxing match, it’s a Daryl Clark knockout.”

Wilkin and Tomkins’ comments were made while Saints half-back Lomax was conducting a post-match interview with Sky Sports, and even Lomax contributed to the debate, insisting Clark had won the personal battle.

Lomax said: “Jake’s quality is there for all to see, we know he’s going to try and get under your skin. Daz has got the same ability, we just don’t talk about it, but Daz has come out on top. There’s a few of us.. we’re used to it, we’ve played against Jake for a long time.. as you get a bit older, you just don’t really get caught up in it.”

