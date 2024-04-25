Castleford Tigers half-back Danny Richardson could be set to leave the club on loan as part of the continued reshuffle at the Super League club, Love Rugby League has been told.

Super League clubs have been informed this week that Richardson is potentially available for a short-term move as he hunts regular game-time – though it has been stressed that as things stand, no permanent exit is on the cards.

Richardson has started in five of Castleford’s league and cup games this season, but was left out last weekend in favour of a half-back pairing of Rowan Milnes and Jacob Miller during last week’s defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Jack Broadbent has left the club in the past week but with Luke Hooley closing in on a return to fitness, and Tex Hoy provided added depth and options in the halves, Richardson may be allowed to leave on a short-term loan in pursuit of minutes.

Castleford are open to listening to offers for the half-back in order to allow him to have regular game-time at Super League level – with clubs across the top-flight informed in recent days he is available.

Any move would only be likely a short-term one, with Richardson still firmly part of the plans under Craig Lingard. But as the Tigers continue their squad rebuild, Richardson could be one player who leaves on loan.

The Tigers have had a busy week in terms of both incomings and outgoings. Corey Hall has joined on loan from Hull KR, as has Wigan forward Sam Eseh – though Eseh suffered a hamstring injury this week in one of his first training sessions as a Castleford player.

Louis Senior also joined on an initial short-term deal which has been extended to the end of the season, and there are suggestions more new recruits could be on the way in the days and weeks ahead.

And in terms of players leaving, Richardson could be one example as he hunts regular game-time.

