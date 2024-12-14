Castleford Tigers’ leadership group confirmed as Danny McGuire makes surprise captaincy call

Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire has confirmed his captains and leadership group as the club enter a new era: both on and off the field.

Veteran forwards Joe Westerman, Liam Watts and George Griffin will be in the team’s senior leadership group next season – with the trio having made more than 1,000 career appearances combined.

Meanwhile, towering centre Sam Wood has been appointed as captain for 2025 after an impressive start to his career at the Jungle, having made his international debut for England mid-season. He unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury from England’s win over France in Toulouse: but he is well on the mend in regards to his recovery now.

Wood will be assisted in his role by Alex Mellor and George Lawler, who have been named as vice-captains for next season.

The leadership and captaincy appointments were made at the end of the review of the week meeting on Friday – with McGuire, Brett Delaney, Scott Murrell and Rob Nickolay presenting a final section to their new team leaders for 2025.

On Wood’s appointment as captain, McGuire said: “Being a captain, having that responsibility is a huge accolade, the history and prestige of this club and what this club means to all of us as a team, and everyone in Castleford and the wider community makes it a huge, huge honour. And my choice of captain this year is Sam Wood.”

Wood added: “To be given the captaincy in the second year and to be able to lead you boys around the field and making sure I am approachable and a voice for you boys.

“I think if we put the team first and have that mentality we won’t go far wrong because we are building a good foundation this year.

“Everyone is working their socks off, everyone is buying in, we have all bought in together.

“We’ve been working hard together and that team first mentality, will take us somewhere this year boys, I guarantee it.”

