Of all the clubs set to head into the transfer market for 2025, Leeds could well be one of the quietest.

The Rhinos have just six first-team players off-contract at the end of this year, and the future of one of those looks some way to being resolved, with Ryan Hall bound for a return in place of David Fusitu’a.

But of the 150-plus Super League players heading onto the open market as of May 1, who could Leeds consider? Here’s some options..

Lee Kershaw

Lee Kershaw warms up ahead of London Broncos’ pre-season game against Castleford Tigers – Alamy

Kershaw is no stranger to Headingley, having trained there throughout the early part of pre-season before eventually landing a move to London Broncos.

He is one player from the Broncos squad you would envisage would likely command interested from Super League clubs if, or perhaps when, London return to the Championship in 2025. With Luis Roberts off-contract, there’s potentially an opening to provide depth and cover in Leeds’ backline in 2025.

Could Kershaw be the answer?

READ NEXT: Ranking the 7 best centre-wing pairings in Super League in 2024 including Leeds Rhinos duo

Ryan Hampshire

Ryan Hampshire (left) and Kruise Leeming (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try

Another player who could easily provide competition across the backline for most Super League clubs is a player used to plying his trade in West Yorkshire in Hampshire.

There’s every possibility he could earn a new deal at Wigan Warriors, not least because whenever he is dropped into Matt Peet’s side, he never lets anyone down. But if he does go onto the open market, Leeds could well be interested in a player that provides cover at fullback, half-back and on the wing.

Jason Qareqare

Jason Qareqare goes over for a try in 2023 – Alamy

With Ryan Hall and Ash Handley locked in as Leeds’ starting wingers in 2025, there could yet be an opening for someone to come in and provide competition to those two.

That could well be the aforementioned Roberts, but if Leeds decide to go in a different direction, they could do a lot worse than Qareqare. There’s an argument he’s still yet to fulfil his potential in a Castleford shirt, and he may well remain a Tiger beyond this year. But if he does decide to chance his arm in a new environment, he could do a lot worse than Leeds.

LRL RECOMMENDS: My Ultimate Team: Kevin Brown selects his best 1-17 including England, Wigan, St Helens stars

Tom Amone

Tom Amone in action for Leigh Leopards

It’s a left-field one for sure, but with Hall likely to come in and replace David Fusitu’a in 2025, Leeds may well have a quota spot on their hands next season.

If they were to go into the Super League market to use it, they have shown in the very recent past they are not afraid to sign big names. Leigh prop Amone would provide Leeds with some serious go-forward and add to an already strong pack.

Matty Storton

Granted, rumours are swirling that Storton will be playing for Wakefield Trinity in 2025 – but if no deal is yet done, Leeds may well be interested.

The prop looks set to leave Hull KR at the end of this season and while Leeds aren’t exactly short on middles, Rohan Smith is a keen advocate of players who can flourish and develop under his guidance. Storton would definitely fit that mould.

LONG READ: Where are they now? The Hull FC team from Tom Briscoe’s debut in 2008