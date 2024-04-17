With barely any senior players out-of-contract later this year, this looks set to be a fairly quiet few months for Hull KR.

There is business expected: we already know Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is bound for Super League in 2025, and the mood music is that Tom Davies will also be a Robins player next year, too.

But what else could they do business-wise? It seems that really, Rovers would be looking for players to fill out their squad, rather than frontline starters. But whatever the options, there is plenty of talent that could fit into their situation on the off-contract list..

Joe Cator

Photo: James Heaton/News Images

Okay, a bold one to start – not least because Cator is a boyhood Hull FC fan, and had a spell with Rovers earlier in his career.

But what is beyond doubt is that the forward is a player who is still yet to hit his potential, and that he’d be a great addition for most Super League clubs. Whether Cator would be open to switching back across the city is a matter for debate – but he’d certainly provide Willie Peters with a real quality option in the middle.

Umyla Hanley

With Ryan Hall off-contract and Tom Davies seemingly coming in, it feels as though there’s not much in the way of a need for frontline, starting outside backs.

But Hanley has proven himself to be a shrewd operator at Super League level while given a chance at Leigh Leopards this year, and if he were to head onto the open market, you’d wager he’d certainly command interest. With Louis Senior off-contract too, Rovers may well be shopping for an outside back who can provide utility and depth: Hanley ticks those boxes.

Ryan Hampshire

Ryan Hampshire in action for Wigan Warriors in 2023 – Alamy

As does another man who has bags of Super League experience.

Whether Hampshire gets a new deal at Wigan for 2025 remains to be seen, but he’ll surely have clubs offering him deals if it gets to May 1 and he heads onto the open market. A player capable of covering a plethora of positions, Rovers could do a lot worse than have Hampshire in their squad to provide cover for a multitude of frontline starters.

Cain Robb

There may well be a vacancy at hooker, with Matt Parcell one of the handful of senior players coming off-contract.

Rovers could easily choose to replace one overseas hooker with another if Parcell departs but of the British options coming onto the market, Robb seems an attractive choice. Still only 21 and now regularly playing Super League rugby, he is well thought of at the Tigers. But if there’s a new challenge out there, and Rovers need a nine with potential, Robb would be a sound option.

Lee Kershaw

Lee Kershaw warms up ahead of London Broncos’ pre-season game against Castleford Tigers – Alamy

We’ve covered wingers already, but Kershaw is one player who does look like one of the standout players in a struggling London Broncos side this year.

He’s almost certain to pick up interest from other clubs when it gets to May 1 and if Rovers do decide to go for another option in the outside backs, the former Wakefield Trinity man has the pedigree and the ability to add real value to any squad, you feel.

