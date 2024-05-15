As the Super League season approaches the midway point in proceedings, it’s beginning to become apparent how all clubs are faring when it comes to crowds.

Granted, some people do view rugby league’s constant focus on crowds are a bit of an obsession: but it’s certainly interesting this season to see which clubs are up – and which clubs are down.

Of course, there are caveats to every club’s figures, be that positive mitigation in their favour, or cause for concern. So without further ado, here’s how every club has performed so far.

Castleford Tigers: 8,209*

2023: 6,976 (+1,233)

The Tigers may be struggling in terms of results, and are perhaps under threat when it comes to IMG later this year. But they have posted an increase of well over 10 per cent on their 2023 total so far this year, and will look ahead with optimism for the rest of the year that they can nudge that up further.

Caveats: Castleford’s figure could yet finish even higher too. They still have to play both Hull clubs at home, which usually generate healthy crowds for the Tigers. Wigan are another who still have to come to The Jungle in 2024 again. One figure wasn’t declared, either: at home to Salford.

Catalans Dragons: 8,703

2023: 8,773 (-70)

The Dragons are holding largely consistent – identical, near enough – with their gates from 2023. As their league form mirrors last year, and they continue to make strides at the Super League summit, that’s perhaps not much of a surprise, in truth.

Huddersfield Giants: 5,663

2023: 5,244 (+419)

A general view of The John Smith’s Stadium, the home of Huddersfield Giants

The Giants‘ figure is one that you can perhaps take with a slightly bigger pinch of salt at this stage in proceedings. They’ve only played four Super League games at home, and two of those were in the past fortnight. So their average is probably yet to settle, unlike other times.

Caveats: As mentioned, they’ve still got the bulk of their home games to come. They got a good crowd (6,812) for their home opener against St Helens and still have West Yorkshire derbies against Castleford (twice) and Leeds still to come.

Hull FC: 12,088

2023: 12,053 (+35)

An encouraging figure for the Black and Whites on the face of it, given their struggles at the bottom of the table so far this season. A very modest increase of a few dozen, with their crowds holding steady despite being poor on the field.

Caveats: They still have another derby at home later this summer against Hull KR which will swell that average even further.

Hull KR: 10,151 (est)

2023: 8,362 (+1,789)

Rovers’ figures are always to be taken with an asterisk, as they are open to interpretation. But they have publicly spoken about home sell-outs on a number of occasions and if that is the case, it means that their crowds are significantly up on 2024, with a huge increase of over 21 per cent.

Caveats: Again, Rovers are open about not declaring crowd figures on a weekly basis. They’ve also had their one home derby by this stage of the season, so that number could dip.

Leeds Rhinos: 13,877

2023: 13,326 (+551)

Leeds’ crowds are holding fairly steady despite another inconsistent start to 2024. A minor increase of a few per cent is one of the smaller numbers across the competition, but a good figure nonetheless.

Caveats: Some big derbies against Castleford and the two Hull clubs still to come. Their figure should nudge up.

Leigh Leopards: 8,511

2023: 7,254 (+1,257)

Leigh have had a huge bump up in crowds this year following the success of last season. They continue to provide plenty of pre-match entertainment and are well over the 8,000 average this year: a rise of 17 per cent.

Caveats: The bumper Wigan sell-out has been and gone – but they have also had their home game against Catalans, which is lower than their average. London later this summer will be the same.

London Broncos: 3,420

2023: 1,006 (+2,414)

Perhaps understandable given how they’re playing in a different league this season – but irrespective, it’s a heartening and brilliant rise for London. They’re enjoying their biggest crowds for well over a decade – long may it continue.

St Helens: 12,831

2023: 12,783 (+48)

Much like some other clubs on this list, the Saints don’t have too much of a difference at this stage in proceedings compared to last year.

Salford Red Devils: 5,594

2023: 5,121 (+473)

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Another club who have traditionally struggled to attract crowds, Salford will be encouraged that they have posted a good rise. Over 9 per cent up on last season’s total figure, the Red Devils can look to the second half of the season with real confidence about that figure holding steady at the very least.

Caveats: Big local derbies against the likes of Wigan, Leigh and Warrington have been and gone. However, Wigan have to visit again – as do St Helens. One potential downside – their home games against London and Catalans have not yet happened, meaning that figure could be hit.

Warrington Wolves: 9,475

2023: 10,894 (-1,419)

Arguably the most intriguing club on this list is Warrington Wolves. The Wolves had a rise of almost 25 per cent last year, averaging almost 11,000 – but that hasn’t been replicated this season so far.

They produced a great crowd of over 11,000 for their Rivals Round fixture versus Catalans, but still have big home games to come. A crowd of around 8,500 for last week’s Thursday game v Hull KR hit their figure.

Caveats: Local derbies against Wigan, St Helens and Salford to follow in the second half of the season at the Halliwell Jones. Expect their figure to bump up significantly.

Wigan Warriors: 14,289

2023: 13,198 (+1,091)

Wigan have only had three league fixtures at home this season – but they’re certainly doing a good job at attracting spectators. Their increase is up by over 1,000 on last year’s total and..

Caveats: They still have some huge games to come in the second half of the season at home – including a derby against St Helens. They might push close to a 15,000 seasonal average.

