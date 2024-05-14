Luke Yates addresses Warrington Wolves speculation as 2025 move nears

Luke Yates has insisted he will leave all discussions about his future beyond this season to his agent as rumours persist over a possible move to Warrington Wolves in 2025.

Love Rugby League exclusively revealed last month how Yates was a top target of the Wolves, with a move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium believed to be close to being signed off. The Warrington Guardian confirmed earlier this week he was a target of Sam Burgess’ side.

But the Huddersfield captain has remained coy, admitting that while discussions over his future have been ongoing for a prolonged period, his main goal is ensuring the Giants rediscover their best form ahead of this week’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

“I’m leaving that up to my agent,” he told Love Rugby League.

“I’m happy playing my footy at the minute. It’s a massive game and I’m just focussed on trying to get back to winning games with Huddersfield. I’ll leave that up to him and when we have something to announce, we will. I just want to win this game this weekend. I’m not getting super involved in it all.”

When asked if talk over his future was a distraction, Yates said: “This has been going on for a while – I can focus mate. I’m leaving that to the side and letting my agent sort it out. What will be, will be.”

Yates also insisted: “I like Huddersfield, I’ve had a great few years here. I had a great relationship with Watto, we’ll see how things play out.”

The Australian is bidding to reach a second Challenge Cup final with the Giants this weekend, when they face the club he has been linked with, Warrington, in Sunday’s second semi-final of 2024.

READ NEXT: Liam Farrell builds perfect player with best tackler, quickest player and more key attributes