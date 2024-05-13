Two clubs make move for Corey Hall as Hull KR future remains uncertain

Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity are both interested in pursuing a permanent deal to sign Hull KR’s Corey Hall, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Hall is currently on a season-long loan at Castleford, having joined Craig Lingard’s side as part of the swap deal which took Jack Broadbent to Rovers and Louis Senior to the Tigers.

However, Love Rugby League has learned that the Tigers are already working on the possibility of trying to make Hall’s loan deal a permanent one: but they face competition from their local rivals Wakefield, who have also identified a surprise move for a player that only left the club a year ago.

Hall left Wakefield to join Hull KR as part of another swap deal, with Will Dagger moving to Trinity in exchange for Hall heading to the Rovers.

But, as part of their major recruitment plans for their anticipated return to Super League in 2025, Wakefield have looked at Hall as a possible target and have held talks about the prospect of a move.

Whether Hall leaves Hull KR remains to be seen, though. He is still under contract at the Robins until the end of next year and when he left for Castleford on loan, Rovers coach Willie Peters suggested Hall’s desire to play centre was behind his move to Castleford – and he appeared to leave the door ajar for a return in 2025.

“It was purely to give Corey game time and an opportunity to get him around the 17 but he really wanted to play centre,” Peters said. “Naturally, when players aren’t playing, what happens off the back of that is that they’re not going to be as happy and it can have a snowball effect so sometimes you’ve got to make decisions around the best interests for both parties.