Wigan Warriors trio, London Broncos duo included in Super League Team of the Week

There were a number of outstanding individual displays across Super League in Round 11, making it tough for us to determine our Team of the Week.

Quite a few players were unlucky to miss out on Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week from Round 10 – but here are our picks: with no fewer than six clubs represented this week..

1. Matt Moylan

The former Australia international is flourishing in the full-back role in the absence of Gareth O’Brien, who is sidelined with injury. Moylan played an influential role in Leigh’s 40-12 win over Salford, making 123 metres from 15 carries whilst making two clean breaks and providing an assist.

2. Josh Thewlis

The Warrington winger is included in Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week for consecutive weeks after back-to-back man of the match displays. Thewlis racked up 130 metres in the Wire’s 20-8 win over Hull KR on Thursday, busting an impressive nine tackles and making two clean breaks.

3. Konrad Hurrell

The Tongan powerhouse was at his destructive best in St Helens’ 60-4 win over Castleford on Friday night. Hurrell racked up 203 metres from 14 carries whilst providing three assists.

4. Toby King

England international King bagged a brace and produced an assist in Warrington’s win over Hull KR. It was a remarkable performance from King in both attack and defence, making 130 metres from 15 carries as well as making 13 tackles in defence.

5. Liam Marshall

The 28-year-old winger has been in fine form for the Warriors this season, and is surely pushing for a spot in Shaun Wane’s England squad for the mid-season test against France. Marshall scored a hat-trick in Wigan’s 48-6 thrashing of Huddersfield, whilst making an impressive 244 metres from 16 carries.

6. Bevan French

We’re running out of superlatives to describe French. He’s just an incredible, box office type player. The Australian speedster was white hot against Huddersfield, making 209 metres from 16 carries as well as scoring two tries and producing two assists. A class act.

7. James Meadows

Meadows played a key role in London’s first win of the season as the Broncos beat Hull FC 34-18 in the capital. The Broncos academy product was at the heart of everything they did in attack, making 26 carries and scoring a try.

8. Robbie Mulhern

The England international has become one of the premium props in Super League since arriving at Leigh ahead of last season. Mulhern delivered a big display through the middle against Salford, making 16 carries and 16 tackles in another workmanlike display through the middle.

9. Kruise Leeming

It was probably the best performance we’ve seen yet from Leeming in a Wigan shirt as he starred in the Warriors’ win over his former club Huddersfield. Leeming added plenty of zip to Wigan’s attack, making five runs from dummy half, busting four tackles. He also made 18 tackles in defence and even got on the scoresheet.

10. Matty Lees

Lees was simply incredible for St Helens in their win at Castleford. The England international was everywhere, making 189 metres from 23 carries whilst producing 30 tackles in defence.

11. Ethan Natoli

The Italy international made his Super League at the age of 29 last week, and put in a hard-working display in London’s win over Hull. Natoli, who represented his Italian heritage at the World Cup in 2022, made 119 metres from 12 carries against Hull whilst making 25 tackles.

12. Bayley Sironen

The 27-year-old back-rower produced his best display yet for the Dragons as he made an impressive 42 tackles in their comfortable 26-0 win over Leeds. Sironen also averaged 10 metres per carry against the Rhinos.

13. Mike McMeeken

Wakefield have got a serious talent on their hands next year, haven’t they? McMeeken was his explosive self in Catalans’ win over Leeds, picking up Sky Sports’ man of the match award. He made 121 metres from 18 carries as well as making 27 tackles.

