Following their victory against Salford Red Devils on Friday evening, Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed that Louis Brogan faces up to six weeks sidelined with an ankle issue.

Making his debut off the bench for his hometown club in familiar territory last week as Leigh drew 28-28 with Castleford Tigers, off-season recruit Brogan was denied a try in front of the North Stand by the video referee before being withdrawn.

Given that the forward isn’t always guaranteed a spot in Adrian Lam’s squad, his absence from the 18 when it was announced this week wasn’t known to be injury-related.

But as the Leopards took to the field against Salford, the 24-year-old joined the rest of his injured team-mates in the stands, donning a moon boot on his foot.

Leigh Leopards coach details Louis Brogan injury blow following Salford Red Devils victory

Brogan saw Adrian Lam’s side record their third Super League win of the season in style, with a seven-try haul yielding a comfortable 40-12 victory.

Post-match, boss Lam explained a bit of a niche injury has been picked up by Brogan, and one which is serious enough to see him ruled out for at least the next month.

The Papua New Guinean Leopards chief detailed: “He (Brogan) has done a ‘Syndesmosis’ (of his ankle), so that’s probably four to six weeks out.

“It’s just incredible, so unfortunate for him because it was his debut. I don’t want to tempt fate, but a few of the players that have made their debut here have been injured long-term.

“Unfortunately, that’s what he did last week, so he wasn’t in contention this week.”

Gareth O’Brien, Nathan Wilde and club captain John Asiata are among the other Leopards players currently unavailable through injury.

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards player ratings from resounding win against Salford Red Devils as milestone man Josh Charnley stars & playmaker Lachlan Lam runs the show