Leigh Leopards have snapped up Alec Tuitavake from St George Illawarra Dragons’ New South Wales Cup side, with the young forward billed by the club as a ‘direct replacement for Tom Amone’.

23-year-old Tuitavake – who can slot in at loose as well as in the front-row – has not made a senior debut Down Under, though does have 54 appearances to his name at second-grade level.

All of those, along with his five career tries to date, have come in the NSW Cup having donned a shirt for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles as well as St George’s second string.

Elsewhere, the Redfern native has represented New South Wales at under-18 level and has featured in NRL pre-season games.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards confirm reason behind collapse of overseas star’s move ahead of 2025

Leigh Leopards secure ‘direct Tom Amone replacement’ in shape of NRL young gun

Leigh lost prop Amone to the NRL at the end of the season just gone, with the powerhouse joining Canterbury Bulldogs on a two-year deal ahead of 2025.

The 27-year-old spent three years at the club, establishing himself as one of Super League’s premium front-rowers having first helped Adrian Lam’s side to promotion up from the Championship.

And though they are big shoes to fill, the Leopards are tipping Tuitavake to do just that, with Head of Rugby Chris Chester detailing: “We are delighted to get Alec’s signing over the line.

“We have been looking to get a replacement for Tom Amone for several months now, and believe we have the right person to fill those boots.

“Alec is young, he’s only 23, and he’s hungry. He’s been through some good systems in Australia and has many good years ahead of him.

“I believe Adrian Lam will bring out the best in him and that Alec will become a firm favourite at the Leopards’ Den, just like Tom Amone was.”

Tuitavake will link up with his new team-mates after Christmas, and will take part in Leigh’s annual pre-season trip over to Lanzarote in the New Year.

Having put pen to paper on his deal with the club, he said: “I have always wanted to make the move to Super League and I’m keen and excited to get to work.

“When my manager rang me and said Leigh had made me an offer, it was one of the clubs that I had my eye on. I’ve followed Tom’s journey at Leigh, and I spoke to him before I signed.

“He told me how good it was at Leigh and made me want to take that step. Playing under Adrian Lam was another big factor in my decision.

“I know how passionate the Leigh fans are and 100%, I want to make everyone proud of me. I can’t wait to get over, put my best foot forward and give it my best shot.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League’s best back-rowers of 2024 ranked – Leigh Leopards duo included