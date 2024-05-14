Willie Peters provides Hull KR injury update ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has provided an injury update on Sam Luckley and Elliot Minchella ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

The Robins were without captain Minchella (groin) and prop Luckley (wrist) in last Thursday’s 20-8 defeat to Warrington Wolves.

But speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Super League champions Wigan in Doncaster, Peters provided a positive injury update on the forward pair.

“Sam’s okay,” Peters said. “There is a little bit of an issue there so it’s something that we might have to have a look at a little bit later on in the year.

“Mini’s on track. He trained yesterday, he didn’t do the whole session but he’s hoping to do more tomorrow.

“There’s some big calls around our forwards, we’ve got some depth there. Obviously Tom Opacic will come back into consideration and he’s done a job for us before so there’s no doubt Tom will do a job again for us. Other than that, the side has been pretty consistent with who we’ve picked.”

CASUALTY WARD: How your Super League club is performing injury-wise

Willie Peters delighted to extend Hull KR stay

Earlier this week, Peters committed his long-term future to Hull KR, with the Australian signing a contract extension until at least the end of the 2028 season. Peters says he ‘loves’ Hull KR as a club, with his family also enjoying their time in England.

He added: “The family’s comfortable, the family’s happy first and foremost. If my family weren’t, then it would make my decision difficult because I’ve got a family that I absolutely love but if the family is not happy then I can’t do my job properly and it can be difficult but it’s the opposite: the family love it, that was the first thing.

“And naturally I love the club. It’s got a lot of similarities to the club that I grew up in, in the NRL, from a community point of view and just where we’re at, at the moment.

“We are on a journey, we’re certainly not there (yet) but it’s exciting and I want to be part of that and I want to finish the job that we’ve started. We’re on an exciting path but there’s a lot of hard work to be done, so we’ve got to do it.”

READ NEXT: Analysing 8 possible Hull KR hooking options from Super League and NRL