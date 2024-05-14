Analysing 8 possible Hull KR hooker options from Super League and NRL

With confirmation that Matt Parcell and Reiss Butterworth will not be offered new contracts at Hull KR for 2025, it’s obvious the Robins are in need of a new hooker.

The majority of their business is a long way to being done. Jack Broadbent and Jack Brown have come in early, while Tom Davies and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are already over the line. But the Rovers need a number nine to compliment Jez Litten, and there are some interesting options on the market.

Here’s a look at the players off-contract from both sides of the world.

Super League

The options in Super League are not exactly overflowing when it comes to out-and-out hookers: but there are a couple of players Rovers could consider.

In truth, the direction they want to go in depends on how big a part Litten plays. If he will take up the majority of the time on the field, a younger understudy could be the way to go. That could lead Rovers down the path of someone like Corey Johnson – a player with undoubted talent but at Leeds, is clear third-choice behind Andy Ackers and Jarrod O’Connor.

The other option would be to bring in a senior hooker with plenty of experience to compliment Litten and give Rovers a real potent double act at nine. Alrix Da Costa is off-contract at Catalans and his future was listed as not yet determined in the recent contract list that was circulated.

Amir Bourouh is another off-contract at Super League level. However, the Salford man has made a real good impression this season for Paul Rowley’s side, and is a player that will have almost certainly had terms put to him by the Red Devils. And with so few options on this side of the world, it could lead Rovers to the Australian market..

NRL

There are also some intriguing options on the other side of the world for Rovers to potentially look at – with all the following players off-contract later this year.

Some are certainly more senior than others – like NRL stalwart Jake Granville, who has well over 200 appearances at the highest level to his name. But at 35, his best days are behind him, and Rovers may instead look to a more youthful option.

Jayden Berrell has played well over 100 games in the New South Wales and Queensland Cup competitions, but has never made an NRL appearance. And at 28, that would effectively rule him out of a move to England – but there are players under 25 who can get a visa to play in Super League much easier with the recent loosening of rules.

Samoa international Gordon Chan Kum Tong is one prime example. He’s made only one appearance this season for Manly, having played just twice last year, and has found opportunities difficult to come by. At 22, he has time ahead of him to come to Super League and craft a reputation that would alert Australian clubs in the years ahead.

And for a real throwback? How about the return of former Robin Zach Dockar-Clay. He played one season for Rovers in the Championship in 2017 before being granted an early release to return to Australia to sign for Townsville Blackhawks. It remains to be seen whether he’d welcome a return to England but having featured just twice this year.. you can never be sure.

Canberra hooker Zac Woolford, son of former Huddersfield coach Simon, is another who is off-contract at Canberra. He is yet to feature for the Raiders in 2024, having played 21 times last year.

