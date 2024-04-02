Ranking the top 10 metre makers in Super League so far this season

Love Rugby League takes a look at the top 10 metre makers in Super League so far this season, which will be updated throughout 2024.

The role of a winger in rugby league has changed massively over the years, it’s evident when you take a look into the stats.

Wingers used to be known for just their try scoring ability, getting the ball over the line for a four-pointer, whether that be from one yard out or a length of the field effort.

But their roles have changed over time. The modern day winger may still be known for their try scoring ability or superhuman finishes – but it’s their work in back-field that their coaches and fellow team-mates really value.

Love Rugby League will run more stats-led pieces in 2024 to help give you more of an insight into the game, and the top performers in Super League.

We’ve taken a look into the top metre makers following the first six rounds of Super League action, which makes for interesting reading. Eight of the top 10 are backs – one full-back, three centres and four wingers. The other two spots are filled by props.

Here are the top 10 metre makers in Super League 2024 (so far)..

10. Alex Walmsley (St Helens – 719)

The St Helens powerhouse is a destructive ball carrier and has been one of the leading front-rowers in Super League for a number of years now. He might be coming towards the back end of his career at 33, but he is continuing to deliver the hard yards every single week.

9. Tom Johnstone (Catalans – 799)

Johnstone’s move to the south of France ahead of 2023 has seemingly brought the best out of him, finishing last season as Super League’s joint top try scorer alongside Wigan’s Abbas Miski. The Catalans winger is racking up the metres in 2024, too, averaging 133 per game.

8. Adam Swift (Huddersfield – 802)

The 31-year-old enjoyed a stellar individual campaign last season whilst at Hull FC, and he has carried his rich vein of form over to his new club Huddersfield. Swift, who has scored five tries in six games, is averaging more than 133 metres per game.

7. Peta Hiku (Hull KR – 805)

The New Zealand international started the season at full-back for Hull KR, but has more recently been playing in his natural role of centre. Hiku, who has five tries in six games, has an average gain of 8.13 metres per carry so far.

6. Nene Macdonald (Salford – 833)

The Papua New Guinea international has become an instant fan favourite amongst Salford‘s supporters following his off-season arrival. Macdonald has been making metres for fun, with an average gain of 8.25 from his 101 carries so far.

5. Paul Vaughan (Warrington – 837)

The former Australia and Italy international has been one of the premium front-rowers in Super League since arriving at Warrington ahead of last season. He has made the most metres out of any prop in the competition so far, with an impressive gain of 9.1 metres per carry.

4. Ryan Hall (Hull KR – 879)

Hall is the very definition of a modern day winger. It’s not just his try scoring ability, it’s everything he does in back-field and his carries out of yardage that will really please his coach Willie Peters. The Hull KR veteran has made 111 carries so far, averaging 18 per game.

3. Esan Marsters (Huddersfield – 984)

The Cook Islands international was in and out of the Huddersfield team last year – but he has started 2024 in terrific form. Marsters, who has two tries and four assists to his name, is averaging 164 metres per match at the moment.

2. Ash Handley (Leeds – 1,071)

The Rhinos flier is one of the in-form players in Super League right now. He is currently leading the way for tries with seven in six games. Handley is doing much more than just scoring tries though, he is averaging 20 carries and 178 metres per game.

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington – 1,095)

Another in-form player in Super League is Dufty, who has been at the heart of most things Warrington have done in attack thus far. Six tries in as many games to go alongside five assists. He is also leading the way for clean breaks with eight.

Dufty is Super League’s top metre maker of 2024 so far, averaging an impressive 182 per match.

